Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:
4-2-6
05-08-23-27-29
Estimated jackpot: $282,000
21-30-31-37-41-42
Estimated jackpot: $544,000
1-8-3
4-8-0
6-4-8-1
4-0-8-9
11-19-23-29-37
Estimated jackpot: $85,000
3-5-8
0-2-6
7-3-5-1
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:49.50
Estimated jackpot: $247,000
02-13-15-17-29
Estimated jackpot: $69,000
19-21-22-25-28
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
4-2-2
2-7-8
11-12-23-29-31
04-05-07-08-15-17-21-22
01-08-09-11-12-16-20-21
8-4-8
4-0-0
9-9-3-3
5-7-8-8
05-06-14-25-26-34
Estimated jackpot: $60,000
7-0-0
9-7-5
1-8-6-5
8-5-0-5
4-9
5-8
1-3-1
4-1-5
3-0-1-2
1-9-6-8
3-8-3-9-1
6-1-8-1-9
7-1
8-6
1-9-9
0-8-5
2-3-6-9
1-5-2-2
4-6-6-5-6
4-3-6-4-9
7-7-5
0-6-4
9-3-7-5
2-3-3-5
7-5-3-4-4
4-8-5-7-4
12-14-15-23-24-26
5-4-1
6-3-9
11-13-19-22-24-40, Extra Shot: 3
Estimated jackpot: $14.5 million
06-07-28-33-39
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
09-22-34-35-36
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
05-07-09-10-21-24-29-39-40-45-48-49-53-54-58-60-61-70-74-79, BE: 74
3-6-8, SB: 6
4-4-3-5, SB: 6
3-6-8
4-4-3-5
0-6-0
9-8-0
03-06-18-24-32, Cash Ball: 9
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
7C-8C-4D-3H-10S
10-20-21-24, Cash Ball: 16
8-6-7
2-7-8
8-3-8-0
0-0-8-4
2-7-0
1-8-1-5
8D-9D-7H-6S-9S
KC-KD-AH-7D-10D
04-13-19-20-26, Bonus: 12
1-4-8
1-2-8
8-3-5-8
9-0-3-6
9-6-2-3
5-3-8-4
AS-4C-5D-8H-10S
8-4-9
8-3-1-4
6-5-9
6-0-5-5
15-17-19-22-33
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
08-09-18-26-33-34-36-38-47-48-56-57-58-60-65-67-70-72-75-76-78-79
1-2-4
07-09-13-33-45
04-17-27-30-31
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
1-2-8
0-7-4
4-1-0-5
5-5-0-4
06-17-19-29-36
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
02-06-12-24, Bonus: 5
Month: 12, Day: 30, Year: 96
1-7-2
06-09-13-18-25
JH-QH-KH-AH-10H
5-7-2, Fireball: 2
5-6-9-8, Fireball: 2
10-17-27-41-43, Xtra: 2
Estimated jackpot: $209,000
07-09-23-24-34-44, Xtra: 2
Estimated jackpot: $3.1 million
5-7-3, Fireball: 6
9-9-3-4, Fireball: 6
2-2-8
9-2-6-1
3-5-2
8-1-5-9
0-0-1
9-3-6-1
03-04-08-09-17-20-31-32-35-44-52-55-57-59-60-61-64-66-77-80
3-7-9, Lucky Sum: 19
7-6-5-0, Lucky Sum: 18
04-11-22-24-29-47, Kicker: -7-9-9-8-9
Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million
0-1-2
1-8-3
2-9-7-4
6-1-8-7
7-4-7-1-4
6-6-2-6-1
09-10-15-16-32
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
11-15-32-35-36
7-2-3
02-07-10-13-FREE-18-22-27-30
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
04-11-18-33-38-44
6-5-4-0
4-6-3-6
5-1-0-9
07-22-67-70
02-15-33-36-37
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
01-05-17-23-42-43
Estimated jackpot: $770,000
1-3, Wild: 7
7-0, Wild: 4
2-6-8, Wild: 7
8-5-2, Wild: 4
0-2-4-5, Wild: 7
5-2-6-9, Wild: 4
6-5-9-3-4, Wild: 7
9-2-6-1-4, Wild: 4
03-11-13-21-28
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
9-5-0-5
9-4-4-2
05-17-18-33-37, Power-Up: 3
3-3-8
2-7-3
4-9-7-2
2-5-1-4
6-1-8, Lucky Sum: 15
7-4-2, Lucky Sum: 13
1-0-7, Lucky Sum: 8
7-2-5-2, Lucky Sum: 16
7-8-1-8, Lucky Sum: 24
6-7-9-6, Lucky Sum: 28
10-24-25-26-27, Bonus: 5
03-05-09-11-12-14-15-18-19-20-22-24
05-06-07-08-12-16-17-18-20-21-22-24
02-07-08-09-10-11-14-17-18-19-20-21
2-8-6-1, FIREBALL: 6
8-9-8-2, FIREBALL: 6
3-2-7-3, FIREBALL: 5
4-0-1, FIREBALL: 2
9-1-5, FIREBALL:
5-6-9, FIREBALL: 2
09-13-23-24-33
06-08-12-14-28
9-4-1
4-2-1
3-7-3-4
7-8-1-4
4-3-0
02-08-10-12-13
01-03-05-09-10-12-18-20-22-28-30-33-36-45-46-48-50-53-71-79
09-12-30-38-40-43
04-05-06-07-22-25
3-5-9
7-0-0-4
01-03-04-07-08-13-14-17-18-20-22
02-04-25-27-33-34, Doubler: N
03-04-10-25-29
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
2-6-7
2-1-3-1
