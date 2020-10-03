Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:
5-7-4
(five, seven, four)
8-2-9-6
(eight, two, nine, six)
5-6-7
(five, six, seven)
2-6-5
(two, six, five)
5-9-3
(five, nine, three)
4-1-2-4
(four, one, two, four)
4-2-6
(four, two, six)
8-0-6-1
(eight, zero, six, one)
7-5
(seven, five)
6-6-8
(six, six, eight)
3-7-8-7
(three, seven, eight, seven)
8-4-3-1-1
(eight, four, three, one, one)
3-5
(three, five)
5-0-1
(five, zero, one)
4-5-2-6
(four, five, two, six)
9-2-0-1-3
(nine, two, zero, one, three)
3-8-7
(three, eight, seven)
2-3-5-5
(two, three, five, five)
1-1-7-6-3
(one, one, seven, six, three)
2-6-4
(two, six, four)
13-29-39-41-44
(thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
01-02-08-14-18-20-23-26-27-29-36-38-46-47-50-51-56-72-73-78, BE: 27
(one, two, eight, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-six, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-eight; BE: twenty-seven)
1-2-5, SB: 5
(one, two, five; SB: five)
7-1-9-4, SB: 5
(seven, one, nine, four; SB: five)
1-2-5
(one, two, five)
7-1-9-4
(seven, one, nine, four)
3-7-3
(three, seven, three)
6-9-6
(six, nine, six)
0-8-3-8
(zero, eight, three, eight)
3-2-9
(three, two, nine)
5-3-9-6
(five, three, nine, six)
9-4-1-7
(nine, four, one, seven)
9-6-5
(nine, six, five)
4-6-1-8
(four, six, one, eight)
2-8-8
(two, eight, eight)
0-4-9-5
(zero, four, nine, five)
5-3-5, Fireball: 2
(five, three, five; Fireball: two)
1-9-1-6, Fireball: 2
(one, nine, one, six; Fireball: two)
5-1-8
(five, one, eight)
9-6-0-4
(nine, six, zero, four)
1-9-2
(one, nine, two)
4-0-7-6
(four, zero, seven, six)
1-9-7, Lucky Sum: 17
(one, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
9-0-0-4, Lucky Sum: 13
(nine, zero, zero, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
8-3-2
(eight, three, two)
0-8-9-0
(zero, eight, nine, zero)
1-2-3-6-3
(one, two, three, six, three)
2-8-4-8
(two, eight, four, eight)
0-0, Wild:
(zero, zero; Wild: zero)
0-1-1, Wild:
(zero, one, one; Wild: zero)
7-8-4-8, Wild:
(seven, eight, four, eight; Wild: zero)
6-7-0-8-0, Wild:
(six, seven, zero, eight, zero; Wild: zero)
11-14-18-25-30
(eleven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
0-2-7-7
(zero, two, seven, seven)
4-3-6
(four, three, six)
4-0-1-5
(four, zero, one, five)
9-1-0, Lucky Sum: 10
(nine, one, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)
5-4-7, Lucky Sum: 16
(five, four, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
3-6-5-9, Lucky Sum: 23
(three, six, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
6-5-7-1, Lucky Sum: 19
(six, five, seven, one; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
03-05-07-10-11-12-14-16-19-21-22-23
(three, five, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
01-02-06-08-12-13-15-16-18-21-22-24
(one, two, six, eight, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
8-2-4-1, FIREBALL: 8
(eight, two, four, one; FIREBALL: eight)
0-6-9-3, FIREBALL:
(zero, six, nine, three; FIREBALL: zero)
4-4-3, FIREBALL: 8
(four, four, three; FIREBALL: eight)
4-2-1, FIREBALL: 1
(four, two, one; FIREBALL: one)
08-10-14-20-26
(eight, ten, fourteen, twenty, twenty-six)
1-6-7
(one, six, seven)
8-9-4-1
(eight, nine, four, one)
01-02-03-06-08-11-12-13-15-19-20
(one, two, three, six, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty)
4-6-5
(four, six, five)
0-8-8-8
(zero, eight, eight, eight)