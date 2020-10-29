Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

5-5-8

(five, five, eight)

Fantasy 5

05-09-18-34-40

(five, nine, eighteen, thirty-four, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $53,000

The Pick

01-02-13-17-37-41

(one, two, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-seven, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

Triple Twist

05-07-13-17-40-41

(five, seven, thirteen, seventeen, forty, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $629,000

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

1-0-4

(one, zero, four)

Cash 3 Midday

3-1-1

(three, one, one)

Cash 4 Evening

5-0-5-6

(five, zero, five, six)

Cash 4 Midday

7-0-4-6

(seven, zero, four, six)

Natural State Jackpot

06-12-16-17-31

(six, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $95,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

2-0-8

(two, zero, eight)

Daily 3 Midday

3-9-5

(three, nine, five)

Daily 4

3-8-3-7

(three, eight, three, seven)

Daily Derby

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:41.98

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 41.98)

Estimated jackpot: $55,000

Fantasy 5

04-18-23-28-29

(four, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $174,000

SuperLotto Plus

02-07-09-14-46, Mega Ball: 19

(two, seven, nine, fourteen, forty-six; Mega Ball: nineteen)

COLORADO

Cash 5

01-03-23-25-30

(one, three, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Lotto

03-12-17-18-36-39

(three, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $8.2 million

Lotto Plus

02-04-26-29-31-37

(two, four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven)

Pick 3 Evening

3-8-0

(three, eight, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

7-5-9

(seven, five, nine)

CONNECTICUT

Cash 5

08-16-25-31-33

(eight, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Play3 Day

3-8-7

(three, eight, seven)

Play3 Night

8-5-2

(eight, five, two)

Play4 Day

5-6-7-0

(five, six, seven, zero)

Play4 Night

3-7-9-0

(three, seven, nine, zero)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

05-09-11-16-24-29

(five, nine, eleven, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $121,000

Play 3 Day

5-3-0

(five, three, zero)

Play 3 Night

4-0-0

(four, zero, zero)

Play 4 Day

8-0-1-2

(eight, zero, one, two)

Play 4 Night

3-0-4-1

(three, zero, four, one)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

5-0

(five, zero)

DC 2 Midday

0-3

(zero, three)

DC 3 Evening

1-1-1

(one, one, one)

DC 3 Midday

1-5-0

(one, five, zero)

DC 4 Evening

4-1-7-9

(four, one, seven, nine)

DC 4 Midday

1-1-9-0

(one, one, nine, zero)

DC 5 Evening

2-6-5-3-9

(two, six, five, three, nine)

DC 5 Midday

2-8-9-9-7

(two, eight, nine, nine, seven)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

9-4

(nine, four)

Pick 2 Midday

1-1

(one, one)

Pick 3 Evening

6-8-5

(six, eight, five)

Pick 3 Midday

6-2-9

(six, two, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

6-3-9-3

(six, three, nine, three)

Pick 4 Midday

9-9-9-9

(nine, nine, nine, nine)

Pick 5 Evening

4-2-0-6-1

(four, two, zero, six, one)

Pick 5 Midday

9-2-8-8-0

(nine, two, eight, eight, zero)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

2-4-4

(two, four, four)

Cash 3 Midday

3-6-4

(three, six, four)

Cash 4 Evening

1-0-6-7

(one, zero, six, seven)

Cash 4 Midday

6-0-4-4

(six, zero, four, four)

Georgia FIVE Evening

4-4-4-5-8

(four, four, four, five, eight)

Georgia FIVE Midday

6-4-5-3-4

(six, four, five, three, four)

IDAHO

Idaho Cash

17-18-22-24-31

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $124,000

Pick 3 Day

5-4-6

(five, four, six)

Pick 3 Night

0-3-0

(zero, three, zero)

Weekly Grand

01-03-11-13-24

(one, three, eleven, thirteen, twenty-four)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

10-12-28-42-44

(ten, twelve, twenty-eight, forty-two, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Lucky Day Lotto

09-17-19-27-38

(nine, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

02-03-08-11-14-15-16-17-32-44-50-52-53-58-64-65-68-69-71-74, BE: 44

(two, three, eight, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-two, forty-four, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-four; BE: forty-four)

Daily Three-Midday

9-2-9, SB: 6

(nine, two, nine; SB: six)

Daily Four-Midday

1-8-5-5, SB: 6

(one, eight, five, five; SB: six)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

9-2-9

(nine, two, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

1-8-5-5

(one, eight, five, five)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

8-4-0

(eight, four, zero)

Daily Pick 3

7-3-2

(seven, three, two)

Super Kansas Cash

20-27-28-30-31, Cash Ball: 3

(twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one; Cash Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

7-7-9

(seven, seven, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

6-9-4-3

(six, nine, four, three)

LOUISIANA

Easy 5

10-26-27-34-35

(ten, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Lotto

03-12-15-17-20-29

(three, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-nine)

Pick 3

8-4-3

(eight, four, three)

Pick 4

1-0-9-9

(one, zero, nine, nine)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

9C-7D-7H-3S-10S

(9C, 7D, 7H, 3S, 10S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

JS-6C-4D-6H-7H

(JS, 6C, 4D, 6H, 7H)

Bonus Match 5

04-19-25-29-36, Bonus: 16

(four, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-six; Bonus: sixteen)

Pick 3 Evening

8-7-0

(eight, seven, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

4-4-7

(four, four, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

2-6-6-5

(two, six, six, five)

Pick 4 Midday

7-6-9-2

(seven, six, nine, two)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

07-10-31-34-35

(seven, ten, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Megabucks Doubler

04-07-13-18-36-49, ST: 0

(four, seven, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-six, forty-nine; ST: zero)

Numbers Evening

2-3-4-4

(two, three, four, four)

Numbers Midday

2-3-6-9

(two, three, six, nine)

MICHIGAN

Classic Lotto 47

07-17-20-31-46-47

(seven, seventeen, twenty, thirty-one, forty-six, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $27.1 million

Poker Lotto

KH-AS-4C-3D-6H

(KH, AS, 4C, 3D, 6H)

Midday Daily 3

8-0-5

(eight, zero, five)

Midday Daily 4

5-9-2-2

(five, nine, two, two)

Daily 3

0-5-8

(zero, five, eight)

Daily 4

6-9-3-5

(six, nine, three, five)

Fantasy 5

13-29-30-36-37

(thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

05-08-09-11-13-16-19-21-31-44-47-49-51-54-55-61-62-63-67-68-71-76

(five, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-six)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

8-1-7

(eight, one, seven)

Gopher 5

22-28-29-35-45

(twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $745,000

Northstar Cash

04-06-08-14-19

(four, six, eight, fourteen, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

MISSOURI

Lotto

06-24-28-36-41-43

(six, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million

Pick 3 Evening

7-9-0

(seven, nine, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

2-5-4

(two, five, four)

Pick 4 Evening

5-6-3-7

(five, six, three, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

3-9-2-1

(three, nine, two, one)

Show Me Cash

12-13-23-25-39

(twelve, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $131,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

11-19-25-28, Bonus: 16

(eleven, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight; Bonus: sixteen)

Montana Cash

14-20-30-37-39

(fourteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 12, Day: 12, Year: 36

(Month: twelve; Day: twelve; Year: thirty-six)

Pick 3

8-9-8

(eight, nine, eight)

Pick 5

05-06-13-17-24

(five, six, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-four)

NEW JERSEY

Cash 5

08-13-28-38-43, Xtra: 3

(eight, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-three; Xtra: three)

Midday Pick 3

2-0-2, Fireball: 5

(two, zero, two; Fireball: five)

Midday Pick 4

4-0-7-7, Fireball: 5

(four, zero, seven, seven; Fireball: five)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

1-8-2

(one, eight, two)

Pick 4 Day

9-4-1-7

(nine, four, one, seven)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

3-0-5

(three, zero, five)

Win 4 Midday

8-5-7-7

(eight, five, seven, seven)

Numbers Evening

6-8-4

(six, eight, four)

Win 4 Evening

4-5-1-0

(four, five, one, zero)

Pick 10

02-10-12-16-21-22-23-26-32-36-43-49-53-58-63-68-72-75-76-79

(two, ten, twelve, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-nine)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

6-8-5, Lucky Sum: 19

(six, eight, five; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Pick 4 Day

4-1-8-6, Lucky Sum: 19

(four, one, eight, six; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

22-24-26-28-38-42, Kicker: 6-8-3-6-7-3

(twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-two; Kicker: six, eight, three, six, seven, three)

Estimated jackpot: $4.8 million

Pick 3 Evening

5-2-5

(five, two, five)

Pick 3 Midday

7-3-9

(seven, three, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

8-2-9-7

(eight, two, nine, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

2-2-5-9

(two, two, five, nine)

Pick 5 Evening

2-3-9-2-0

(two, three, nine, two, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

2-1-3-2-0

(two, one, three, two, zero)

Rolling Cash 5

01-12-15-23-36

(one, twelve, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

15-17-22-23-35

(fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-five)

Pick 3

3-3-3

(three, three, three)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-05-10-16-17-21-26-29

(four, five, ten, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $13,000

Megabucks

06-08-21-27-42-47

(six, eight, twenty-one, twenty-seven, forty-two, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $3.7 million

Pick 4 1PM

6-0-5-8

(six, zero, five, eight)

Pick 4 4PM

7-3-4-9

(seven, three, four, nine)

Pick 4 7PM

7-9-9-1

(seven, nine, nine, one)

Win for Life

04-31-41-72

(four, thirty-one, forty-one, seventy-two)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

01-09-24-30-42

(one, nine, twenty-four, thirty, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

Match 6 Lotto

01-07-17-20-46-47

(one, seven, seventeen, twenty, forty-six, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $710,000

Pick 2 Day

0-3, Wild: 7

(zero, three; Wild: seven)

Pick 2 Evening

4-6, Wild: 9

(four, six; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Day

0-6-0, Wild: 7

(zero, six, zero; Wild: seven)

Pick 3 Evening

0-5-0, Wild: 9

(zero, five, zero; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Day

0-3-8-2, Wild: 7

(zero, three, eight, two; Wild: seven)

Pick 4 Evening

8-4-9-6, Wild: 9

(eight, four, nine, six; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Day

3-2-6-1-5, Wild: 7

(three, two, six, one, five; Wild: seven)

Pick 5 Evening

4-3-7-7-6, Wild: 9

(four, three, seven, seven, six; Wild: nine)

Treasure Hunt

11-13-15-20-25

(eleven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

6-6-4-6

(six, six, four, six)

Numbers Midday

1-2-1-9

(one, two, one, nine)

Wild Money

13-14-15-27-34, Extra: 33

(thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four; Extra: thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $175,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

08-10-24-28-29, Power-Up: 2

(eight, ten, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

8-8-5

(eight, eight, five)

Pick 3 Midday

7-4-2

(seven, four, two)

Pick 4 Evening

0-5-9-1

(zero, five, nine, one)

Pick 4 Midday

5-0-3-7

(five, zero, three, seven)

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Cash

02-12-20-23-24

(two, twelve, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

6-7-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(six, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Cash 3 Midday

4-6-0, Lucky Sum: 10

(four, six, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)

Cash 3 Morning

1-9-3, Lucky Sum: 13

(one, nine, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 4 Evening

8-9-9-1, Lucky Sum: 27

(eight, nine, nine, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

Cash 4 Midday

7-7-3-2, Lucky Sum: 19

(seven, seven, three, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Cash 4 Morning

8-1-4-1, Lucky Sum: 14

(eight, one, four, one; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

04-07-09-10-11-13-15-16-18-19-22-24

(four, seven, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

03-05-08-09-11-12-13-17-19-20-21-23

(three, five, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

02-03-04-07-08-10-11-13-14-16-22-23

(two, three, four, seven, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Daily 4 Day

8-2-1-4, FIREBALL: 1

(eight, two, one, four; FIREBALL: one)

Daily 4 Evening

2-4-8-1, FIREBALL: 3

(two, four, eight, one; FIREBALL: three)

Daily 4 Morning

8-2-6-9, FIREBALL: 8

(eight, two, six, nine; FIREBALL: eight)

Pick 3 Day

6-1-8, FIREBALL: 9

(six, one, eight; FIREBALL: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

0-3-5, FIREBALL: 2

(zero, three, five; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Morning

5-9-9, FIREBALL: 6

(five, nine, nine; FIREBALL: six)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

9-7-6

(nine, seven, six)

Pick 4 Day

7-6-2-3

(seven, six, two, three)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

9-7-4

(nine, seven, four)

Daily 4

3-4-7-3

(three, four, seven, three)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

03-06-09-10-11-12-13-15-16-18-22

(three, six, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Midday

03-07-09-10-13-16-17-18-19-20-21

(three, seven, nine, ten, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

4-6-1

(four, six, one)

Pick 4 Midday

3-8-4-9

(three, eight, four, nine)

Megabucks

02-13-29-33-45-49

(two, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-five, forty-nine)

SuperCash

02-07-09-15-35-39, Doubler: N

(two, seven, nine, fifteen, thirty-five, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

06-15-21-22-24

(six, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Daily Pick 3

0-2-6

(zero, two, six)

Daily Pick 4

9-0-3-7

(nine, zero, three, seven)