Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:
4-9-0
(four, nine, zero)
08-09-28-31-41
(eight, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $54,000
03-04-14-19-21-26
(three, four, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $1.27 million
6-9-1
(six, nine, one)
9-4-2
(nine, four, two)
0-8-3-5
(zero, eight, three, five)
4-6-6-6
(four, six, six, six)
01-13-21-24-34
(one, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
3-7-1
(three, seven, one)
1-4-2
(one, four, two)
4-4-7-6
(four, four, seven, six)
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:43.51
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 43.51)
04-09-11-24-25
(four, nine, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-five)
03-11-20-23-26
(three, eleven, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-six)
3-7-6
(three, seven, six)
6-9-6
(six, nine, six)
1-3-2
(one, three, two)
1-3-3-8
(one, three, three, eight)
3-1-3
(three, one, three)
0-8-1
(zero, eight, one)
1-2-3-6
(one, two, three, six)
1-5-1-5
(one, five, one, five)
1-0
(one, zero)
8-7
(eight, seven)
1-5-8
(one, five, eight)
5-0-6
(five, zero, six)
1-7-2-7
(one, seven, two, seven)
2-8-5-1
(two, eight, five, one)
3-9-9-4-6
(three, nine, nine, four, six)
3-8-6-0-7
(three, eight, six, zero, seven)
4-1
(four, one)
1-3
(one, three)
8-4-5
(eight, four, five)
0-0-3
(zero, zero, three)
8-9-4-3
(eight, nine, four, three)
2-9-3-1
(two, nine, three, one)
6-8-6-7-0
(six, eight, six, seven, zero)
9-0-7-8-8
(nine, zero, seven, eight, eight)
5-2-4
(five, two, four)
5-8-0
(five, eight, zero)
0-5-4-5
(zero, five, four, five)
8-7-9-7
(eight, seven, nine, seven)
6-9-0-7-2
(six, nine, zero, seven, two)
5-4-2-4-4
(five, four, two, four, four)
7-8-0
(seven, eight, zero)
05-06-08-18-38
(five, six, eight, eighteen, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
01-03-04-13-14-15-17-18-20-21-23-26-43-44-46-52-70-72-77-79, BE: 77
(one, three, four, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, forty-three, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-two, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-seven, seventy-nine; BE: seventy-seven)
7-4-5, SB: 4
(seven, four, five; SB: four)
7-1-4-8, SB: 4
(seven, one, four, eight; SB: four)
7-4-5
(seven, four, five)
7-1-4-8
(seven, one, four, eight)
3-4-5
(three, four, five)
4-4-5
(four, four, five)
5-3-4
(five, three, four)
1-5-9-4
(one, five, nine, four)
5D-7D-3H-8H-6S
(5D, 7D, 3H, 8H, 6S)
01-02-14-21-30, Bonus: 38
(one, two, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty; Bonus: thirty-eight)
4-3-7
(four, three, seven)
3-0-6
(three, zero, six)
5-2-4-9
(five, two, four, nine)
6-1-3-1
(six, one, three, one)
03-08-22-28-35
(three, eight, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-five)
9-3-9-7
(nine, three, nine, seven)
5-3-9-0
(five, three, nine, zero)
QD-10D-7H-10H-9S
(QD, 10D, 7H, 10H, 9S)
0-6-2
(zero, six, two)
1-8-6-7
(one, eight, six, seven)
1-0-5
(one, zero, five)
7-6-0-4
(seven, six, zero, four)
02-08-11-16-26
(two, eight, eleven, sixteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $119,000
04-08-13-16-22-27-31-33-35-38-44-46-50-52-55-56-58-63-70-72-74-77
(four, eight, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-six, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-three, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-seven)
4-7-0
(four, seven, zero)
03-12-18-20-22
(three, twelve, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $69,000
8-7-2
(eight, seven, two)
9-7-1
(nine, seven, one)
4-5-8-0
(four, five, eight, zero)
3-9-2-8
(three, nine, two, eight)
08-11-30-32-38
(eight, eleven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $248,000
04-21-23-26, Bonus: 15
(four, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six; Bonus: fifteen)
3-4-5, Fireball: 2
(three, four, five; Fireball: two)
9-3-1-5, Fireball: 2
(nine, three, one, five; Fireball: two)
5-5-8
(five, five, eight)
8-1-1-0
(eight, one, one, zero)
9-2-6
(nine, two, six)
9-8-0-5
(nine, eight, zero, five)
01-03-06-08-19-21-32-38-45-48-53-54-60-64-65-70-72-75-79-80
(one, three, six, eight, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-nine, eighty)
5-1-3, Lucky Sum: 9
(five, one, three; Lucky Sum: nine)
1-0-4-6, Lucky Sum: 11
(one, zero, four, six; Lucky Sum: eleven)
1-3-6
(one, three, six)
9-5-2
(nine, five, two)
8-9-8-2
(eight, nine, eight, two)
0-4-9-8
(zero, four, nine, eight)
4-1-4-3-4
(four, one, four, three, four)
6-4-4-0-2
(six, four, four, zero, two)
06-07-20-33-35
(six, seven, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
04-09-24-30-32
(four, nine, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-two)
2-8-6
(two, eight, six)
03-08-09-14-20-22-28-31
(three, eight, nine, fourteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $42,000
9-7-8-2
(nine, seven, eight, two)
4-7-6-5
(four, seven, six, five)
5-7-6-6
(five, seven, six, six)
02-14-17-22-25
(two, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
11-21-29-30-38-49
(eleven, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1.16 million
4-6, Wild: 4
(four, six; Wild: four)
5-8, Wild: 3
(five, eight; Wild: three)
3-9-1, Wild: 4
(three, nine, one; Wild: four)
3-3-0, Wild: 3
(three, three, zero; Wild: three)
2-7-6-7, Wild: 4
(two, seven, six, seven; Wild: four)
0-4-1-6, Wild: 3
(zero, four, one, six; Wild: three)
7-6-1-8-0, Wild: 4
(seven, six, one, eight, zero; Wild: four)
0-9-1-2-4, Wild: 3
(zero, nine, one, two, four; Wild: three)
04-09-14-17-24
(four, nine, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
2-3-4-2
(two, three, four, two)
1-6-8-9
(one, six, eight, nine)
06-07-20-23-30, Extra: 3
(six, seven, twenty, twenty-three, thirty; Extra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $36,000
01-05-06-15-35, Power-Up: 2
(one, five, six, fifteen, thirty-five; Power, Up: two)
6-2-9
(six, two, nine)
5-4-1
(five, four, one)
0-7-9-7
(zero, seven, nine, seven)
4-4-4-2
(four, four, four, two)
9-3-0, Lucky Sum: 12
(nine, three, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)
4-0-8, Lucky Sum: 12
(four, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: twelve)
2-1-8, Lucky Sum: 11
(two, one, eight; Lucky Sum: eleven)
7-4-5-7, Lucky Sum: 23
(seven, four, five, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
1-4-6-8, Lucky Sum: 19
(one, four, six, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
0-0-4-8, Lucky Sum: 12
(zero, zero, four, eight; Lucky Sum: twelve)
01-02-08-12-13-15-16-18-20-21-22-23
(one, two, eight, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
02-05-06-07-09-10-11-12-17-20-21-22
(two, five, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
01-03-04-05-06-08-09-11-12-14-17-22
(one, three, four, five, six, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two)
1-3-9-0, FIREBALL: 2
(one, three, nine, zero; FIREBALL: two)
2-2-5-7, FIREBALL: 5
(two, two, five, seven; FIREBALL: five)
1-6-3-8, FIREBALL:
(one, six, three, eight; FIREBALL: zero)
9-2-0, FIREBALL: 4
(nine, two, zero; FIREBALL: four)
2-1-0, FIREBALL: 4
(two, one, zero; FIREBALL: four)
4-0-7, FIREBALL: 7
(four, zero, seven; FIREBALL: seven)
1-7-8
(one, seven, eight)
6-7-6-8
(six, seven, six, eight)
01-02-06-15-17-19
(one, two, six, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen)
3-4-6
(three, four, six)
3-0-5-9
(three, zero, five, nine)
04-05-10-11-12-15-16-19-20-21-22
(four, five, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
8-2-2
(eight, two, two)
0-6-2-7
(zero, six, two, seven)