The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

Pick 3

2-9-3

(two, nine, three)

Fantasy 5

05-21-23-32-39

(five, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $55,000

Triple Twist

01-11-22-25-27-33

(one, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $260,000

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

9-6-3

(nine, six, three)

Cash 3 Midday

4-6-4

(four, six, four)

Cash 4 Evening

6-9-3-2

(six, nine, three, two)

Cash 4 Midday

2-9-5-9

(two, nine, five, nine)

Natural State Jackpot

01-04-07-25-28

(one, four, seven, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $60,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

2-4-8

(two, four, eight)

Daily 3 Midday

5-4-6

(five, four, six)

Daily 4

7-1-6-3

(seven, one, six, three)

Daily Derby

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:47.69

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 47.69)

Fantasy 5

04-08-13-29-32

(four, eight, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

COLORADO

Pick 3 Evening

7-1-1

(seven, one, one)

Pick 3 Midday

0-6-8

(zero, six, eight)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

4-8-0

(four, eight, zero)

Play4 Day

8-9-9-5

(eight, nine, nine, five)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

03-11-27-28-32-35

(three, eleven, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-five)

Play 3 Day

6-1-3

(six, one, three)

Play 3 Night

8-1-5

(eight, one, five)

Play 4 Day

8-5-4-3

(eight, five, four, three)

Play 4 Night

2-0-2-5

(two, zero, two, five)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

4-8

(four, eight)

DC 2 Midday

3-5

(three, five)

DC 3 Evening

8-2-7

(eight, two, seven)

DC 3 Midday

0-4-1

(zero, four, one)

DC 4 Evening

0-8-6-2

(zero, eight, six, two)

DC 4 Midday

7-8-4-6

(seven, eight, four, six)

DC 5 Evening

8-8-2-1-1

(eight, eight, two, one, one)

DC 5 Midday

9-9-1-7-3

(nine, nine, one, seven, three)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

4-4

(four, four)

Pick 2 Midday

5-4

(five, four)

Pick 3 Evening

4-9-7

(four, nine, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

5-3-0

(five, three, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

4-5-7-5

(four, five, seven, five)

Pick 4 Midday

3-8-6-3

(three, eight, six, three)

Pick 5 Evening

1-0-5-3-6

(one, zero, five, three, six)

Pick 5 Midday

4-2-9-5-0

(four, two, nine, five, zero)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

4-8-9

(four, eight, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

2-0-7

(two, zero, seven)

Cash 4 Evening

7-4-8-3

(seven, four, eight, three)

Cash 4 Midday

5-3-0-2

(five, three, zero, two)

Georgia FIVE Evening

1-3-4-0-9

(one, three, four, zero, nine)

Georgia FIVE Midday

2-1-3-4-5

(two, one, three, four, five)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

6-1-8

(six, one, eight)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

03-24-27-39-40

(three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

02-05-06-12-13-14-15-16-31-35-39-43-46-53-54-66-72-75-76-78, BE: 14

(two, five, six, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-six, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-eight; BE: fourteen)

Daily Three-Midday

8-8-0, SB: 6

(eight, eight, zero; SB: six)

Daily Four-Midday

1-1-8-1, SB: 6

(one, one, eight, one; SB: six)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

8-8-0

(eight, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

1-1-8-1

(one, one, eight, one)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

5-0-8

(five, zero, eight)

Daily Pick 3

5-2-3

(five, two, three)

Super Kansas Cash

02-04-21-22-32, Cash Ball: 18

(two, four, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-two; Cash Ball: eighteen)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

2-4-9

(two, four, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

5-5-7-7

(five, five, seven, seven)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

KC-AH-7D-4S-5S

(KC, AH, 7D, 4S, 5S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

AC-AH-7D-7S-10S

(AC, AH, 7D, 7S, 10S)

Bonus Match 5

01-11-28-32-37, Bonus: 8

(one, eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-seven; Bonus: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

4-6-9

(four, six, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

1-5-2

(one, five, two)

Pick 4 Evening

4-1-3-1

(four, one, three, one)

Pick 4 Midday

3-0-6-9

(three, zero, six, nine)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

05-17-21-29-33

(five, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

Numbers Evening

0-1-1-3

(zero, one, one, three)

Numbers Midday

0-7-4-0

(zero, seven, four, zero)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

JC-QC-3H-5H-3S

(JC, QC, 3H, 5H, 3S)

Midday Daily 3

4-9-7

(four, nine, seven)

Midday Daily 4

6-6-6-2

(six, six, six, two)

Daily 3

9-8-3

(nine, eight, three)

Daily 4

3-4-6-8

(three, four, six, eight)

Fantasy 5

14-17-19-20-32

(fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $343,000

Keno

05-07-09-11-12-22-23-25-28-29-32-33-38-47-48-51-53-55-61-73-74-80

(five, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty-one, seventy-three, seventy-four, eighty)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

7-1-4

(seven, one, four)

Gopher 5

08-12-30-32-37

(eight, twelve, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Northstar Cash

06-16-20-21-31

(six, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $41,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

5-4-4

(five, four, four)

Pick 3 Midday

3-6-4

(three, six, four)

Pick 4 Evening

1-1-0-7

(one, one, zero, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

3-1-1-3

(three, one, one, three)

Show Me Cash

01-12-19-25-35

(one, twelve, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $61,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

04-06-12-18, Bonus: 2

(four, six, twelve, eighteen; Bonus: two)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

7-2-7, Fireball: 7

(seven, two, seven; Fireball: seven)

Midday Pick 4

1-0-6-3, Fireball: 7

(one, zero, six, three; Fireball: seven)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

1-9-6

(one, nine, six)

Pick 4 Day

7-4-8-6

(seven, four, eight, six)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

3-7-2

(three, seven, two)

Win 4 Midday

4-3-0-6

(four, three, zero, six)

Pick 10

04-05-17-19-28-29-32-35-43-52-53-54-57-60-62-63-69-73-79-80

(four, five, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-three, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-nine, eighty)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

6-1-0, Lucky Sum: 7

(six, one, zero; Lucky Sum: seven)

Pick 4 Day

0-8-8-4, Lucky Sum: 20

(zero, eight, eight, four; Lucky Sum: twenty)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

03-04-05-06-10-43, Kicker: 8-9-8-7-1-1

(three, four, five, six, ten, forty-three; Kicker: eight, nine, eight, seven, one, one)

Estimated jackpot: $2.4 million

Pick 3 Evening

0-9-4

(zero, nine, four)

Pick 3 Midday

8-9-3

(eight, nine, three)

Pick 4 Evening

1-8-7-6

(one, eight, seven, six)

Pick 4 Midday

4-9-7-5

(four, nine, seven, five)

Pick 5 Evening

8-1-0-2-2

(eight, one, zero, two, two)

Pick 5 Midday

3-9-6-8-7

(three, nine, six, eight, seven)

Rolling Cash 5

19-24-27-28-35

(nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $461,000

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-06-11-14-20-23-27-32

(four, six, eleven, fourteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $67,000

Pick 4 1PM

7-9-9-4

(seven, nine, nine, four)

Pick 4 4PM

1-8-6-2

(one, eight, six, two)

Pick 4 7PM

3-2-0-6

(three, two, zero, six)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

24-25-34-41-42

(twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Match 6 Lotto

06-15-31-36-44-45

(six, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1.27 million

Pick 2 Day

2-1, Wild: 5

(two, one; Wild: five)

Pick 2 Evening

8-5, Wild: 1

(eight, five; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Day

8-1-2, Wild: 5

(eight, one, two; Wild: five)

Pick 3 Evening

0-1-4, Wild: 1

(zero, one, four; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Day

6-2-4-3, Wild: 5

(six, two, four, three; Wild: five)

Pick 4 Evening

6-3-3-5, Wild: 1

(six, three, three, five; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Day

4-9-5-9-2, Wild: 5

(four, nine, five, nine, two; Wild: five)

Pick 5 Evening

0-1-0-5-6, Wild: 1

(zero, one, zero, five, six; Wild: one)

Treasure Hunt

02-12-15-21-28

(two, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $48,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

4-1-2-4

(four, one, two, four)

Numbers Midday

0-5-8-0

(zero, five, eight, zero)

Wild Money

03-10-14-33-35, Extra: 17

(three, ten, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-five; Extra: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $178,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

14-22-24-37-38, Power-Up: 2

(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

8-3-2

(eight, three, two)

Pick 3 Midday

9-3-0

(nine, three, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

5-8-4-7

(five, eight, four, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

8-9-1-0

(eight, nine, one, zero)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

7-2-2, Lucky Sum: 11

(seven, two, two; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Cash 3 Midday

8-7-5, Lucky Sum: 20

(eight, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 3 Morning

1-6-5, Lucky Sum: 12

(one, six, five; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 4 Evening

0-0-8-5, Lucky Sum: 13

(zero, zero, eight, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 4 Midday

1-9-5-9, Lucky Sum: 24

(one, nine, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

Cash 4 Morning

4-4-0-7, Lucky Sum: 15

(four, four, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-07-08-09-10-12-14-16-17-18-20-21

(one, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Evening

02-05-06-07-08-10-13-18-19-20-21-22

(two, five, six, seven, eight, ten, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Morning

03-05-06-08-09-10-14-16-18-20-21-24

(three, five, six, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

6-9-6-2, FIREBALL: 5

(six, nine, six, two; FIREBALL: five)

Daily 4 Evening

1-6-1-3, FIREBALL: 6

(one, six, one, three; FIREBALL: six)

Daily 4 Morning

1-8-6-5, FIREBALL: 1

(one, eight, six, five; FIREBALL: one)

Pick 3 Day

6-4-9, FIREBALL: 8

(six, four, nine; FIREBALL: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

3-3-1, FIREBALL: 6

(three, three, one; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Morning

3-2-4, FIREBALL: 1

(three, two, four; FIREBALL: one)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

3-4-7

(three, four, seven)

Pick 4 Day

5-4-6-0

(five, four, six, zero)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

05-07-16-19-24-25

(five, seven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)

Daily 3

6-6-3

(six, six, three)

Daily 4

5-9-5-5

(five, nine, five, five)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

02-03-04-07-09-12-14-16-17-19-21

(two, three, four, seven, nine, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

2-7-1

(two, seven, one)

Pick 4 Midday

5-3-2-9

(five, three, two, nine)