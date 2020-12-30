The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday: ARIZONA Pick 3 6-3-7 (six, three, seven) Fantasy 5 09-10-29-37-40 (nine, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, forty) Estimated jackpot: $65,000 The Pick 01-08-09-16-20-30 (one, eight, nine, sixteen, twenty, thirty) Estimated jackpot: $1 million Triple Twist 03-13-30-31-34-35 (three, thirteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five) Estimated jackpot: $270,000 ARKANSAS Cash 3 Evening 5-3-4 (five, three, four) Cash 3 Midday 2-9-1 (two, nine, one) Cash 4 Evening 1-7-6-4 (one, seven, six, four) Cash 4 Midday 9-1-0-1 (nine, one, zero, one) Natural State Jackpot 03-08-15-20-26 (three, eight, fifteen, twenty, twenty-six) Estimated jackpot: $70,000 CALIFORNIA Daily 3 Evening 0-7-1 (zero, seven, one) Daily 3 Midday 4-2-2 (four, two, two) Daily 4 5-3-1-8 (five, three, one, eight) Daily Derby 1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:43.75 (1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 43.75) Fantasy 5 05-07-23-28-36 (five, seven, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-six) COLORADO Pick 3 Midday 3-0-9 (three, zero, nine) CONNECTICUT Play3 Day 9-7-5 (nine, seven, five) Play4 Day 4-0-2-9 (four, zero, two, nine) DELAWARE Multi-Win Lotto 04-07-15-22-24-35 (four, seven, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-five) Estimated jackpot: $147,000 Play 3 Day 7-4-5 (seven, four, five) Play 3 Night 1-8-1 (one, eight, one) Play 4 Day 3-6-7-4 (three, six, seven, four) Play 4 Night 1-0-8-9 (one, zero, eight, nine) DIST. OF COLUMBIA DC 2 Evening 9-8 (nine, eight) DC 2 Midday 1-1 (one, one) DC 3 Evening 1-4-2 (one, four, two) DC 3 Midday 5-9-7 (five, nine, seven) DC 4 Evening 1-5-1-0 (one, five, one, zero) DC 4 Midday 6-3-9-9 (six, three, nine, nine) DC 5 Evening 2-3-8-7-0 (two, three, eight, seven, zero) DC 5 Midday 8-6-0-7-3 (eight, six, zero, seven, three) FLORIDA Pick 2 Evening 9-1 (nine, one) Pick 2 Midday 2-9 (two, nine) Pick 3 Evening 2-0-4 (two, zero, four) Pick 3 Midday 1-4-3 (one, four, three) Pick 4 Evening 6-0-7-7 (six, zero, seven, seven) Pick 4 Midday 6-8-5-7 (six, eight, five, seven) Pick 5 Evening 1-0-7-4-0 (one, zero, seven, four, zero) Pick 5 Midday 2-6-0-8-5 (two, six, zero, eight, five) GEORGIA Cash 3 Evening 0-6-4 (zero, six, four) Cash 3 Midday 6-2-2 (six, two, two) Cash 4 Evening 7-5-4-0 (seven, five, four, zero) Cash 4 Midday 9-1-6-3 (nine, one, six, three) Georgia FIVE Evening 3-3-9-0-3 (three, three, nine, zero, three) Georgia FIVE Midday 7-9-4-5-3 (seven, nine, four, five, three) IDAHO Pick 3 Day 6-2-6 (six, two, six) ILLINOIS LuckyDay Lotto Midday 05-14-33-40-45 (five, fourteen, thirty-three, forty, forty-five) Estimated jackpot: $150,000 INDIANA Quick Draw Midday 08-15-16-17-20-30-37-41-42-43-52-54-62-63-66-67-68-76-79-80, BE: 62 (eight, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-six, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: sixty-two) Daily Three-Midday 1-4-7, SB: 9 (one, four, seven; SB: nine) Daily Four-Midday 5-1-2-4, SB: 9 (five, one, two, four; SB: nine) IOWA Pick 3 Midday 1-4-7 (one, four, seven) Pick 4 Midday 5-1-2-4 (five, one, two, four) KANSAS Pick 3 Midday 6-5-3 (six, five, three) KENTUCKY Pick 3 Midday 3-0-5 (three, zero, five) Pick 4 Midday 0-9-2-0 (zero, nine, two, zero) MAINE World Poker Tour 9C-3D-9D-6S-9S (9C, 3D, 9D, 6S, 9S) MARYLAND 5 Card Cash KC-JD-QH-5C-4S (KC, JD, QH, 5C, 4S) Bonus Match 5 05-06-11-13-15, Bonus: 36 (five, six, eleven, thirteen, fifteen; Bonus: thirty-six) Pick 3 Evening 7-2-2 (seven, two, two) Pick 3 Midday 2-8-6 (two, eight, six) Pick 4 Evening 4-7-5-0 (four, seven, five, zero) Pick 4 Midday 3-7-1-4 (three, seven, one, four) MASSACHUSETTS MassCash 20-23-28-33-34 (twenty, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four) Numbers Evening 0-6-8-4 (zero, six, eight, four) Numbers Midday 3-5-3-2 (three, five, three, two) MICHIGAN Classic Lotto 47 07-21-22-28-37-38 (seven, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, thirty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $1.05 million Poker Lotto KS-9C-5D-9D-3S (KS, 9C, 5D, 9D, 3S) Midday Daily 3 2-8-8 (two, eight, eight) Midday Daily 4 0-4-4-4 (zero, four, four, four) Daily 3 8-0-9 (eight, zero, nine) Daily 4 3-4-8-7 (three, four, eight, seven) Fantasy 5 01-03-04-33-38 (one, three, four, thirty-three, thirty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $495,000 Keno 08-10-12-15-18-19-20-31-35-36-44-49-51-58-59-61-63-64-66-67-68-75 (eight, ten, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-five) MINNESOTA Daily 3 3-7-3 (three, seven, three) Gopher 5 01-16-44-45-47 (one, sixteen, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven) Estimated jackpot: $160,000 Northstar Cash 10-11-12-14-27 (ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-seven) Estimated jackpot: $25,000 MISSOURI Lotto 03-09-26-27-35-42 (three, nine, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-two) Estimated jackpot: $3.3 million Pick 3 Evening 9-7-0 (nine, seven, zero) Pick 3 Midday 1-7-2 (one, seven, two) Pick 4 Evening 1-8-5-7 (one, eight, five, seven) Pick 4 Midday 6-0-9-5 (six, zero, nine, five) Show Me Cash 04-07-08-20-33 (four, seven, eight, twenty, thirty-three) Estimated jackpot: $89,000 MONTANA Big Sky Bonus 06-09-18-23, Bonus: 2 (six, nine, eighteen, twenty-three; Bonus: two) NEW JERSEY Midday Pick 3 3-2-4, Fireball: 5 (three, two, four; Fireball: five) Midday Pick 4 2-1-1-5, Fireball: 5 (two, one, one, five; Fireball: five) NEW MEXICO Pick 3 Day 6-0-2 (six, zero, two) Pick 4 Day 6-7-7-9 (six, seven, seven, nine) NEW YORK Numbers Midday 3-7-7 (three, seven, seven) Win 4 Midday 6-1-0-2 (six, one, zero, two) Pick 10 04-09-21-22-25-28-29-33-35-38-42-43-46-49-50-65-68-70-73-74 (four, nine, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-four) Lotto 01-10-37-49-53-57, Bonus: 46 (one, ten, thirty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-seven; Bonus: forty-six) NORTH CAROLINA Pick 3 Day 4-7-6, Lucky Sum: 17 (four, seven, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen) Pick 4 Day 9-2-9-0, Lucky Sum: 20 (nine, two, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty) OHIO Classic Lotto 01-11-13-35-40-48, Kicker: 8-5-1-5-3-6 (one, eleven, thirteen, thirty-five, forty, forty-eight; Kicker: eight, five, one, five, three, six) Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million Pick 3 Evening 7-7-5 (seven, seven, five) Pick 3 Midday 6-8-5 (six, eight, five) Pick 4 Evening 2-4-0-0 (two, four, zero, zero) Pick 4 Midday 0-3-6-7 (zero, three, six, seven) Pick 5 Evening 6-5-4-3-7 (six, five, four, three, seven) Pick 5 Midday 9-4-4-5-3 (nine, four, four, five, three) Rolling Cash 5 07-14-19-26-31 (seven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one) Estimated jackpot: $652,000 OKLAHOMA Cash 5 11-17-28-34-36 (eleven, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-six) Pick 3 1-4-5 (one, four, five) OREGON Lucky Lines 01-08-09-13-17-23-25-30 (one, eight, nine, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty) Estimated jackpot: $69,000 Pick 4 1PM 9-8-0-3 (nine, eight, zero, three) Pick 4 4PM 6-3-5-0 (six, three, five, zero) Pick 4 7PM 8-2-1-1 (eight, two, one, one) PENNSYLVANIA Cash 5 19-25-26-39-43 (nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-three) Estimated jackpot: $400,000 Match 6 Lotto 02-04-07-24-32-36 (two, four, seven, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-six) Estimated jackpot: $1.43 million Pick 2 Day 8-2, Wild: 1 (eight, two; Wild: one) Pick 2 Evening 8-7, Wild: 8 (eight, seven; Wild: eight) Pick 3 Day 8-0-5, Wild: 1 (eight, zero, five; Wild: one) Pick 3 Evening 2-9-6, Wild: 8 (two, nine, six; Wild: eight) Pick 4 Day 6-4-1-6, Wild: 1 (six, four, one, six; Wild: one) Pick 4 Evening 3-8-6-0, Wild: 8 (three, eight, six, zero; Wild: eight) Pick 5 Day 5-0-1-8-1, Wild: 1 (five, zero, one, eight, one; Wild: one) Pick 5 Evening 8-7-7-7-8, Wild: 8 (eight, seven, seven, seven, eight; Wild: eight) Treasure Hunt 01-06-15-25-29 (one, six, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $122,000 RHODE ISLAND Numbers Evening 6-9-9-7 (six, nine, nine, seven) Numbers Midday 8-1-3-9 (eight, one, three, nine) Wild Money 13-18-20-26-33, Extra: 32 (thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-three; Extra: thirty-two) Estimated jackpot: $193,000 SOUTH CAROLINA Palmetto Cash 5 04-11-16-28-32, Power-Up: 2 (four, eleven, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Power, Up: two) Pick 3 Evening 2-1-8 (two, one, eight) Pick 3 Midday 0-3-8 (zero, three, eight) Pick 4 Evening 5-9-2-8 (five, nine, two, eight) Pick 4 Midday 1-7-2-0 (one, seven, two, zero) TENNESSEE Cash 3 Evening 4-0-4, Lucky Sum: 8 (four, zero, four; Lucky Sum: eight) Cash 3 Midday 1-3-8, Lucky Sum: 12 (one, three, eight; Lucky Sum: twelve) Cash 3 Morning 0-9-8, Lucky Sum: 17 (zero, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen) Cash 4 Evening 6-2-8-7, Lucky Sum: 23 (six, two, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three) Cash 4 Midday 9-0-3-9, Lucky Sum: 21 (nine, zero, three, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one) Cash 4 Morning 8-8-0-2, Lucky Sum: 18 (eight, eight, zero, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen) TEXAS All or Nothing Day 01-06-07-08-11-12-15-16-20-21-22-23 (one, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three) All or Nothing Evening 04-06-07-08-11-12-17-18-19-20-21-23 (four, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three) All or Nothing Morning 02-04-07-09-13-16-17-19-21-22-23-24 (two, four, seven, nine, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four) Daily 4 Day 3-8-5-6, FIREBALL: 4 (three, eight, five, six; FIREBALL: four) Daily 4 Evening 9-3-0-9, FIREBALL: 6 (nine, three, zero, nine; FIREBALL: six) Daily 4 Morning 0-2-8-6, FIREBALL: 3 (zero, two, eight, six; FIREBALL: three) Pick 3 Day 0-6-3, FIREBALL: 8 (zero, six, three; FIREBALL: eight) Pick 3 Evening 3-0-9, FIREBALL: 1 (three, zero, nine; FIREBALL: one) Pick 3 Morning 8-8-4, FIREBALL: (eight, eight, four; FIREBALL: zero) VIRGINIA Pick 3 Day 5-9-6 (five, nine, six) Pick 4 Day 5-9-6-1 (five, nine, six, one) WEST VIRGINIA Daily 3 1-8-2 (one, eight, two) Daily 4 8-3-7-4 (eight, three, seven, four) WISCONSIN All or Nothing Midday 01-05-06-07-08-09-15-16-19-20-22 (one, five, six, seven, eight, nine, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two) Pick 3 Midday 1-4-4 (one, four, four) Pick 4 Midday 2-2-0-2 (two, two, zero, two)