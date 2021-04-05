The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday: ARKANSAS Cash 3 Evening 8-5-1 (eight, five, one) Cash 3 Midday 0-7-6 (zero, seven, six) Cash 4 Evening 5-6-1-1 (five, six, one, one) Cash 4 Midday 8-7-6-0 (eight, seven, six, zero) Natural State Jackpot 05-18-27-29-37 (five, eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-seven) Estimated jackpot: $310,000 CALIFORNIA Daily 3 Evening 9-0-1 (nine, zero, one) Daily 3 Midday 8-9-8 (eight, nine, eight) Daily 4 3-8-0-5 (three, eight, zero, five) Daily Derby 1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:40.72 (1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 40.72) Fantasy 5 09-11-23-28-30 (nine, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty) COLORADO Cash 5 03-07-17-30-32 (three, seven, seventeen, thirty, thirty-two) Pick 3 Evening 5-6-7 (five, six, seven) Pick 3 Midday 8-3-2 (eight, three, two) CONNECTICUT Play3 Day 6-3-1, WB: 6 (six, three, one; WB: six) Play4 Day 7-4-3-4, WB: 3 (seven, four, three, four; WB: three) DELAWARE Multi-Win Lotto 03-15-21-28-32-33 (three, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-three) Estimated jackpot: $56,000 Play 3 Day 2-3-8 (two, three, eight) Play 3 Night 3-5-8 (three, five, eight) Play 4 Day 0-5-3-5 (zero, five, three, five) Play 4 Night 8-1-2-5 (eight, one, two, five) DIST. OF COLUMBIA DC 2 Evening 5-6 (five, six) DC 2 Midday 0-0 (zero, zero) DC 3 Evening 7-8-1 (seven, eight, one) DC 3 Midday 4-2-0 (four, two, zero) DC 4 Evening 9-7-4-6 (nine, seven, four, six) DC 4 Midday 6-1-2-2 (six, one, two, two) DC 5 Evening 7-8-8-5-6 (seven, eight, eight, five, six) DC 5 Midday 6-3-6-3-8 (six, three, six, three, eight) FLORIDA Pick 2 Evening 9-4, Fireball: 4 (nine, four; Fireball: four) Pick 2 Midday 3-8, Fireball: 3 (three, eight; Fireball: three) Pick 3 Evening 1-3-0, Fireball: 4 (one, three, zero; Fireball: four) Pick 3 Midday 9-6-3, Fireball: 3 (nine, six, three; Fireball: three) Pick 4 Evening 2-4-3-8, Fireball: 4 (two, four, three, eight; Fireball: four) Pick 4 Midday 5-4-2-2, Fireball: 3 (five, four, two, two; Fireball: three) Pick 5 Evening 5-1-9-8-2, Fireball: 4 (five, one, nine, eight, two; Fireball: four) Pick 5 Midday 2-8-4-7-4, Fireball: 3 (two, eight, four, seven, four; Fireball: three) GEORGIA Cash 3 Evening 5-8-5 (five, eight, five) Cash 3 Midday 7-2-4 (seven, two, four) Cash 4 Evening 3-8-7-7 (three, eight, seven, seven) Cash 4 Midday 0-2-3-8 (zero, two, three, eight) Georgia FIVE Evening 1-0-9-8-4 (one, zero, nine, eight, four) Georgia FIVE Midday 8-4-8-9-0 (eight, four, eight, nine, zero) IDAHO Pick 3 Day 0-7-3 (zero, seven, three) Pick 4 Day 8-5-4-6 (eight, five, four, six) ILLINOIS LuckyDay Lotto Midday 14-32-35-42-43 (fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-three) Estimated jackpot: $250,000 INDIANA Quick Draw Midday 05-06-07-08-11-16-29-37-38-42-43-47-49-50-51-52-62-73-79-80, BE: 8 (five, six, seven, eight, eleven, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-three, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two, sixty-two, seventy-three, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: eight) Daily Three-Midday 2-2-2, SB: (two, two, two; SB: zero) Daily Four-Midday 3-8-4-7, SB: (three, eight, four, seven; SB: zero) IOWA Pick 3 Midday 2-2-2 (two, two, two) Pick 4 Midday 3-8-4-7 (three, eight, four, seven) KANSAS Pick 3 Midday 0-1-3 (zero, one, three) Daily Pick 3 1-4-4 (one, four, four) Super Kansas Cash 09-12-13-22-24, Cash Ball: 21 (nine, twelve, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-four; Cash Ball: twenty-one) KENTUCKY Pick 3 Midday 3-5-3 (three, five, three) Pick 4 Midday 2-1-3-7 (two, one, three, seven) MARYLAND 5 Card Cash QD-2C-10C-7H-9S (QD, 2C, 10C, 7H, 9S) Bonus Match 5 05-13-31-36-37, Bonus: 19 (five, thirteen, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Bonus: nineteen) Pick 3 Evening 0-0-7 (zero, zero, seven) Pick 3 Midday 3-1-2 (three, one, two) Pick 4 Evening 1-7-5-4 (one, seven, five, four) Pick 4 Midday 3-0-8-8 (three, zero, eight, eight) MASSACHUSETTS MassCash 02-03-19-30-32 (two, three, nineteen, thirty, thirty-two) Numbers Evening 7-3-8-3 (seven, three, eight, three) Numbers Midday 2-6-7-8 (two, six, seven, eight) MICHIGAN Poker Lotto QD-3D-6D-4H-8S (QD, 3D, 6D, 4H, 8S) Midday Daily 3 5-6-6 (five, six, six) Midday Daily 4 9-9-0-6 (nine, nine, zero, six) Daily 3 6-7-3 (six, seven, three) Daily 4 1-6-9-6 (one, six, nine, six) Fantasy 5 07-10-35-37-38 (seven, ten, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $110,000 Keno 02-03-04-07-10-11-12-13-14-16-20-21-25-26-29-50-51-54-55-63-65-76 (two, three, four, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-three, sixty-five, seventy-six) MINNESOTA Daily 3 4-2-7 (four, two, seven) Gopher 5 14-23-30-40-43 (fourteen, twenty-three, thirty, forty, forty-three) Estimated jackpot: $150,000 Northstar Cash 04-17-24-28-30 (four, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty) Estimated jackpot: $27,000 MISSOURI Pick 3 Evening 5-4-0 (five, four, zero) Pick 3 Midday 7-8-5 (seven, eight, five) Pick 4 Evening 4-9-8-6 (four, nine, eight, six) Pick 4 Midday 0-5-3-3 (zero, five, three, three) Show Me Cash 05-11-30-33-36 (five, eleven, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six) MONTANA Big Sky Bonus 10-17-20-23, Bonus: 14 (ten, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three; Bonus: fourteen) NEBRASKA MyDaY Month: 7, Day: 6, Year: 0 (Month: seven; Day: six; Year: zero) NEW JERSEY Midday Pick 3 9-5-4, Fireball: 5 (nine, five, four; Fireball: five) Midday Pick 4 2-1-0-1, Fireball: 5 (two, one, zero, one; Fireball: five) NEW MEXICO Pick 3 Day 5-0-0 (five, zero, zero) Pick 4 Day 9-2-8-9 (nine, two, eight, nine) NEW YORK Numbers Midday 5-0-7 (five, zero, seven) Win 4 Midday 0-3-1-7 (zero, three, one, seven) Pick 10 02-10-21-25-26-27-31-34-35-41-52-55-57-60-63-64-70-72-74-77 (two, ten, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-one, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-four, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-seven) NORTH CAROLINA Pick 3 Day 6-9-2, Lucky Sum: 17 (six, nine, two; Lucky Sum: seventeen) Pick 4 Day 1-4-0-9, Lucky Sum: 14 (one, four, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: fourteen) OHIO Classic Lotto 07-18-29-36-41-42, Kicker: 5-3-5-2-8-9 (seven, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-two; Kicker: five, three, five, two, eight, nine) Estimated jackpot: $6.6 million Pick 3 Evening 2-2-1 (two, two, one) Pick 3 Midday 0-9-3 (zero, nine, three) Pick 4 Evening 8-1-0-6 (eight, one, zero, six) Pick 4 Midday 2-7-2-8 (two, seven, two, eight) Pick 5 Evening 2-4-5-0-1 (two, four, five, zero, one) Pick 5 Midday 3-7-2-5-7 (three, seven, two, five, seven) Rolling Cash 5 08-11-15-25-28 (eight, eleven, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $100,000 OKLAHOMA Cash 5 04-05-06-20-25 (four, five, six, twenty, twenty-five) Pick 3 8-3-0 (eight, three, zero) OREGON Lucky Lines 01-07-10-14-18-21-27-29 (one, seven, ten, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $63,000 Pick 4 1PM 0-6-2-6 (zero, six, two, six) Pick 4 4PM 7-0-4-1 (seven, zero, four, one) Pick 4 7PM 2-8-6-7 (two, eight, six, seven) PENNSYLVANIA Cash 5 09-14-19-27-38 (nine, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $500,000 Match 6 Lotto 07-18-22-34-36-42 (seven, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-two) Estimated jackpot: $530,000 Pick 2 Day 6-9, Wild: (six, nine; Wild: zero) Pick 2 Evening 1-0, Wild: 9 (one, zero; Wild: nine) Pick 3 Day 7-3-5, Wild: (seven, three, five; Wild: zero) Pick 3 Evening 9-1-2, Wild: 9 (nine, one, two; Wild: nine) Pick 4 Day 3-9-2-2, Wild: (three, nine, two, two; Wild: zero) Pick 4 Evening 8-2-6-6, Wild: 9 (eight, two, six, six; Wild: nine) Pick 5 Day 0-9-0-2-1, Wild: (zero, nine, zero, two, one; Wild: zero) Pick 5 Evening 5-0-5-3-5, Wild: 9 (five, zero, five, three, five; Wild: nine) Treasure Hunt 01-12-15-17-26 (one, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-six) Estimated jackpot: $30,000 RHODE ISLAND Numbers Evening 6-9-8-6 (six, nine, eight, six) Numbers Midday 6-9-1-8 (six, nine, one, eight) Wild Money 07-11-28-32-35, Extra: 9 (seven, eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-five; Extra: nine) Estimated jackpot: $26,000 SOUTH CAROLINA Palmetto Cash 5 01-23-36-37-38, Power-Up: 2 (one, twenty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two) Pick 3 Evening 0-1-9 (zero, one, nine) Pick 3 Midday 0-0-2 (zero, zero, two) Pick 4 Evening 7-3-0-5 (seven, three, zero, five) Pick 4 Midday 1-4-8-3 (one, four, eight, three) TENNESSEE Cash 3 Evening 8-2-3, Lucky Sum: 13 (eight, two, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen) Cash 3 Midday 8-9-0, Lucky Sum: 17 (eight, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: seventeen) Cash 3 Morning 1-9-9, Lucky Sum: 19 (one, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen) Cash 4 Evening 9-3-3-6, Lucky Sum: 21 (nine, three, three, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-one) Cash 4 Midday 4-5-5-6, Lucky Sum: 20 (four, five, five, six; Lucky Sum: twenty) Cash 4 Morning 3-4-7-1, Lucky Sum: 15 (three, four, seven, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen) TEXAS All or Nothing Day 01-02-03-05-08-09-10-11-12-16-19-23 (one, two, three, five, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three) All or Nothing Evening 02-04-05-06-09-10-13-16-17-18-22-24 (two, four, five, six, nine, ten, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four) All or Nothing Morning 01-02-04-07-08-10-11-12-15-19-22-23 (one, two, four, seven, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three) Daily 4 Day 1-8-3-6, FIREBALL: (one, eight, three, six; FIREBALL: zero) Daily 4 Evening 2-9-5-9, FIREBALL: 1 (two, nine, five, nine; FIREBALL: one) Daily 4 Morning 9-5-4-4, FIREBALL: (nine, five, four, four; FIREBALL: zero) Pick 3 Day 9-6-3, FIREBALL: 1 (nine, six, three; FIREBALL: one) Pick 3 Evening 0-4-6, FIREBALL: 1 (zero, four, six; FIREBALL: one) Pick 3 Morning 7-3-8, FIREBALL: 3 (seven, three, eight; FIREBALL: three) VIRGINIA Pick 3 Day 4-5-1 (four, five, one) Pick 4 Day 2-2-5-7 (two, two, five, seven) WEST VIRGINIA Cash 25 02-08-15-17-20-22 (two, eight, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two) Daily 3 6-5-0 (six, five, zero) Daily 4 9-1-6-4 (nine, one, six, four) WISCONSIN All or Nothing Evening 04-06-07-08-11-15-17-18-19-21-22 (four, six, seven, eight, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two) All or Nothing Midday 01-05-07-08-09-12-13-14-18-20-22 (one, five, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two) Pick 3 Midday 6-6-0 (six, six, zero) Pick 4 Midday 1-3-8-9 (one, three, eight, nine) Daily Pick 3 6-0-3 (six, zero, three) Daily Pick 4 3-8-9-5 (three, eight, nine, five)