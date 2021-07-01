The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

Cash 3 Evening

7-8-9

Cash 3 Midday

6-3-9

Cash 4 Evening

4-2-2-8

Cash 4 Midday

1-9-5-8

Natural State Jackpot

07-13-32-36-39

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

9-3-1

Daily 3 Midday

5-9-5

Daily 4

6-5-4-2

Daily Derby

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:46.82

Fantasy 5

03-11-13-33-39

COLORADO

Cash 5

09-10-14-24-31

Pick 3 Evening

8-1-9

Pick 3 Midday

1-5-4

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

5-2-7, WB: 8

Play4 Day

7-2-5-7, WB: 9

DELAWARE

Play 3 Day

6-3-1

Play 3 Night

7-1-7

Play 4 Day

3-5-9-9

Play 4 Night

2-6-2-3

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

0-4

DC 2 Midday

3-0

DC 3 Evening

3-0-0

DC 3 Midday

4-1-5

DC 4 Evening

2-4-3-7

DC 4 Midday

4-9-5-9

DC 5 Evening

5-8-6-8-4

DC 5 Midday

1-9-3-5-1

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Midday

8-0, Fireball: 1

Pick 3 Midday

1-4-9, Fireball: 1

Pick 4 Midday

8-8-5-6, Fireball: 1

Pick 5 Midday

6-5-2-5-9, Fireball: 1

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

5-5-7

Cash 3 Midday

5-1-8

Cash 4 Evening

3-4-6-1

Cash 4 Midday

2-8-3-0

Georgia FIVE Evening

1-9-1-3-0

Georgia FIVE Midday

5-5-0-3-3

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

7-1-7

Pick 4 Day

8-2-1-4

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

06-12-25-29-41

Estimated jackpot: $850,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

01-03-13-15-18-19-20-25-27-48-53-54-55-61-62-64-69-73-74-75, BE: 27

Daily Three-Midday

1-9-0, SB: 3

Daily Four-Midday

4-2-6-3, SB: 3

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

1-9-0

Pick 4 Midday

4-2-6-3

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

9-0-9

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

6-2-4

Pick 4 Midday

4-9-6-8

MAINE

World Poker Tour

KD-7C-6D-3H-9H

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

QH-8D-8H-2S-5S

Bonus Match 5

03-13-22-27-35, Bonus: 31

Pick 3 Evening

2-8-2

Pick 3 Midday

0-0-3

Pick 4 Evening

2-5-3-6

Pick 4 Midday

5-6-6-4

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

08-15-20-26-34

Numbers Evening

3-5-0-3

Numbers Midday

4-3-6-9

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

JH-QS-KS-8D-10S

Midday Daily 3

3-5-9

Midday Daily 4

9-2-1-0

Daily 3

7-6-5

Daily 4

8-3-7-1

Fantasy 5

02-07-08-10-18

Estimated jackpot: $119,000

Keno

07-09-14-16-18-21-23-25-32-34-37-38-39-40-49-68-69-72-73-75-79-80

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

5-9-8

Northstar Cash

03-18-22-25-31

Estimated jackpot: $55,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Midday

5-8-7

Pick 4 Midday

4-0-6-5

Show Me Cash

04-12-14-30-36

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

09-13-14-30, Bonus: 15

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

3-9-3, Fireball: 3

Midday Pick 4

1-2-0-7, Fireball: 3

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

3-3-6

Pick 4 Day

9-8-2-7

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

0-0-6

Win 4 Midday

7-4-4-3

Pick 10

07-09-10-12-13-14-17-27-30-32-33-36-39-40-50-53-67-70-73-79

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

2-4-0, Lucky Sum: 6

Pick 4 Day

3-4-2-2, Lucky Sum: 11

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

8-1-9

Pick 3 Midday

6-0-3

Pick 4 Evening

0-6-1-8

Pick 4 Midday

2-9-8-6

Pick 5 Evening

1-6-1-0-6

Pick 5 Midday

8-6-4-3-9

Rolling Cash 5

16-17-19-21-32

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

OREGON

Lucky Lines

03-06-11-16-18-22-27-31

Estimated jackpot: $14,000

Pick 4 1PM

8-0-0-9

Pick 4 4PM

3-4-6-0

Pick 4 7PM

0-7-9-7

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

02-23-27-30-36

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

Match 6 Lotto

06-09-11-17-18-40

Estimated jackpot: $4.56 million

Pick 2 Day

2-4, Wild: 4

Pick 2 Evening

0-7, Wild: 3

Pick 3 Day

3-1-4, Wild: 4

Pick 3 Evening

2-7-8, Wild: 3

Pick 4 Day

5-7-3-1, Wild: 4

Pick 4 Evening

2-0-9-5, Wild: 3

Pick 5 Day

8-7-6-4-0, Wild: 4

Pick 5 Evening

9-8-2-8-6, Wild: 3

Treasure Hunt

01-04-10-13-23

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

8-5-8-1

Numbers Midday

0-3-7-7

Wild Money

01-04-23-26-31, Extra: 35

Estimated jackpot: $65,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

01-06-14-17-32, Power-Up: 2

Pick 3 Evening

2-3-6, FB:

Pick 3 Midday

1-0-1, FB: 4

Pick 4 Evening

3-5-5-0, FB:

Pick 4 Midday

5-3-0-9, FB: 4

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

4-0-8, Lucky Sum: 12

Cash 3 Midday

4-4-5, Lucky Sum: 13

Cash 3 Morning

0-7-5, Lucky Sum: 12

Cash 4 Evening

5-3-1-3, Lucky Sum: 12

Cash 4 Midday

5-2-0-0, Lucky Sum: 7

Cash 4 Morning

1-2-5-7, Lucky Sum: 15

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

04-05-08-09-10-11-15-17-19-20-23-24

All or Nothing Evening

01-03-06-08-09-12-14-16-18-19-23-24

All or Nothing Morning

04-06-10-14-15-17-18-19-20-21-22-24

Daily 4 Day

2-5-7-0, FIREBALL: 1

Daily 4 Evening

8-5-2-0, FIREBALL: 6

Daily 4 Morning

5-7-8-2, FIREBALL: 9

Pick 3 Day

9-4-6, FIREBALL: 5

Pick 3 Evening

9-3-6, FIREBALL: 5

Pick 3 Morning

1-5-8, FIREBALL: 1

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

6-4-7, FB: 2

Pick 4 Day

2-0-0-9, FB: 7

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

06-09-11-14-16-19

Daily 3

4-2-5

Daily 4

9-5-0-9

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-06-07-13-14-15-16-19-20-21

Pick 3 Midday

0-0-2

Pick 4 Midday

2-5-2-3

