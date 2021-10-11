The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

Cash 3 Evening

0-5-7

(zero, five, seven)

Cash 3 Midday

6-2-5

(six, two, five)

Cash 4 Evening

0-2-5-6

(zero, two, five, six)

Cash 4 Midday

2-1-0-7

(two, one, zero, seven)

Natural State Jackpot

01-03-06-19-33

(one, three, six, nineteen, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $260,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

0-4-8

(zero, four, eight)

Daily 3 Midday

0-1-2

(zero, one, two)

Daily 4

6-4-0-9

(six, four, zero, nine)

Daily Derby

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:43.62

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 43.62)

Fantasy 5

05-12-15-32-39

(five, twelve, fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

COLORADO

Pick 3 Midday

6-8-7

(six, eight, seven)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

5-7-3, WB: 5

(five, seven, three; WB: five)

Play4 Day

9-9-3-3, WB: 2

(nine, nine, three, three; WB: two)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

12-16-17-22-24-32

(twelve, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $84,000

Play 3 Day

3-1-5

(three, one, five)

Play 3 Night

4-6-8

(four, six, eight)

Play 4 Day

0-1-0-8

(zero, one, zero, eight)

Play 4 Night

0-9-9-5

(zero, nine, nine, five)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

7-7

(seven, seven)

DC 2 Midday

8-9

(eight, nine)

DC 3 Evening

8-2-8

(eight, two, eight)

DC 3 Midday

6-3-3

(six, three, three)

DC 4 Evening

6-3-6-2

(six, three, six, two)

DC 4 Midday

1-0-0-1

(one, zero, zero, one)

DC 5 Evening

7-3-5-4-9

(seven, three, five, four, nine)

DC 5 Midday

8-7-0-6-2

(eight, seven, zero, six, two)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

2-7, Fireball: 4

(two, seven; Fireball: four)

Pick 2 Midday

0-6, Fireball: 4

(zero, six; Fireball: four)

Pick 3 Evening

9-0-9, Fireball: 4

(nine, zero, nine; Fireball: four)

Pick 3 Midday

6-1-6, Fireball: 4

(six, one, six; Fireball: four)

Pick 4 Evening

4-2-6-2, Fireball: 4

(four, two, six, two; Fireball: four)

Pick 4 Midday

7-1-1-2, Fireball: 4

(seven, one, one, two; Fireball: four)

Pick 5 Evening

3-8-3-7-2, Fireball: 4

(three, eight, three, seven, two; Fireball: four)

Pick 5 Midday

0-8-5-4-1, Fireball: 4

(zero, eight, five, four, one; Fireball: four)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

1-1-3

(one, one, three)

Cash 3 Midday

9-8-8

(nine, eight, eight)

Cash 4 Evening

7-5-8-1

(seven, five, eight, one)

Cash 4 Midday

0-4-3-2

(zero, four, three, two)

Georgia FIVE Evening

7-8-7-3-3

(seven, eight, seven, three, three)

Georgia FIVE Midday

9-0-7-8-1

(nine, zero, seven, eight, one)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

8-5-1

(eight, five, one)

Pick 3 Night

1-7-4

(one, seven, four)

Pick 4 Day

7-1-1-5

(seven, one, one, five)

Pick 4 Night

9-5-2-8

(nine, five, two, eight)

Weekly Grand

02-13-20-22-31

(two, thirteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-one)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

06-09-20-21-43

(six, nine, twenty, twenty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

02-03-05-09-10-28-35-37-38-41-46-48-49-52-53-56-74-78-79-80, BE: 35

(two, three, five, nine, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-six, seventy-four, seventy-eight, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: thirty-five)

Daily Three-Midday

9-4-6, SB: 3

(nine, four, six; SB: three)

Daily Four-Midday

5-0-9-4, SB: 3

(five, zero, nine, four; SB: three)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

9-4-6

(nine, four, six)

Pick 4 Midday

5-0-9-4

(five, zero, nine, four)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

8-6-6

(eight, six, six)

Daily Pick 3

0-4-3

(zero, four, three)

Super Kansas Cash

12-13-14-22-30, Cash Ball: 8

(twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty; Cash Ball: eight)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

4-1-6

(four, one, six)

Pick 4 Midday

2-8-4-1

(two, eight, four, one)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

KH-4C-7D-4H-2S

(KH, 4C, 7D, 4H, 2S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

2D-5D-10D-6H-9S

(2D, 5D, 10D, 6H, 9S)

Bonus Match 5

08-16-21-23-32, Bonus: 3

(eight, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-two; Bonus: three)

Pick 3 Evening

3-8-9

(three, eight, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

7-8-5

(seven, eight, five)

Pick 4 Evening

4-7-4-4

(four, seven, four, four)

Pick 4 Midday

5-8-2-4

(five, eight, two, four)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

05-09-19-20-23

(five, nine, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)

Numbers Evening

8-9-4-5

(eight, nine, four, five)

Numbers Midday

0-2-1-5

(zero, two, one, five)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

JC-AS-3D-5H-6H

(JC, AS, 3D, 5H, 6H)

Midday Daily 3

8-1-5

(eight, one, five)

Midday Daily 4

3-4-8-8

(three, four, eight, eight)

Daily 3

5-1-8

(five, one, eight)

Daily 4

9-7-8-3

(nine, seven, eight, three)

Fantasy 5

02-06-10-20-37

(two, six, ten, twenty, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

04-09-12-13-14-16-23-28-31-32-34-36-38-43-52-54-56-57-59-62-73-77

(four, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-three, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-two, seventy-three, seventy-seven)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

2-2-8

(two, two, eight)

Gopher 5

06-15-19-35-45

(six, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Northstar Cash

01-08-11-22-25

(one, eight, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $76,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

9-2-5

(nine, two, five)

Pick 3 Midday

2-8-8

(two, eight, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

0-5-7-7

(zero, five, seven, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

1-3-3-9

(one, three, three, nine)

Show Me Cash

05-19-22-32-37

(five, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

08-12-23-31, Bonus: 15

(eight, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-one; Bonus: fifteen)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

3-3-5, Fireball: 7

(three, three, five; Fireball: seven)

Midday Pick 4

1-5-2-8, Fireball: 7

(one, five, two, eight; Fireball: seven)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

4-6-6

(four, six, six)

Pick 4 Day

1-3-8-5

(one, three, eight, five)

NEW YORK

Take 5 Midday

01-14-22-29-31

(one, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Numbers Midday

5-6-3

(five, six, three)

Win 4 Midday

1-2-6-0

(one, two, six, zero)

Pick 10

01-04-06-07-09-11-18-20-30-33-35-44-47-50-56-60-61-67-74-78

(one, four, six, seven, nine, eleven, eighteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-seven, seventy-four, seventy-eight)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

6-4-0, Lucky Sum: 10

(six, four, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)

Pick 4 Day

6-8-4-2, Lucky Sum: 20

(six, eight, four, two; Lucky Sum: twenty)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

13-15-23-41-42-43, Kicker: 7-6-9-1-5-2

(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-three, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three; Kicker: seven, six, nine, one, five, two)

Estimated jackpot: $14.9 million

Pick 3 Evening

1-4-4

(one, four, four)

Pick 3 Midday

6-9-8

(six, nine, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

7-1-0-7

(seven, one, zero, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

0-7-4-2

(zero, seven, four, two)

Pick 5 Evening

8-1-7-0-4

(eight, one, seven, zero, four)

Pick 5 Midday

7-6-6-2-6

(seven, six, six, two, six)

Rolling Cash 5

02-03-06-11-32

(two, three, six, eleven, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

05-09-24-28-36

(five, nine, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-six)

Pick 3

5-6-4

(five, six, four)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

01-06-09-16-17-24-28-31

(one, six, nine, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Pick 4 1PM

8-2-4-0

(eight, two, four, zero)

Pick 4 4PM

0-8-6-2

(zero, eight, six, two)

Pick 4 7PM

7-0-6-6

(seven, zero, six, six)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

01-02-07-18-31

(one, two, seven, eighteen, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Match 6 Lotto

07-13-29-33-47-48

(seven, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-seven, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.05 million

Pick 2 Day

8-2, Wild: 1

(eight, two; Wild: one)

Pick 2 Evening

6-0, Wild:

(six, zero; Wild: zero)

Pick 3 Day

9-7-3, Wild: 1

(nine, seven, three; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Evening

4-9-2, Wild:

(four, nine, two; Wild: zero)

Pick 4 Day

8-9-9-7, Wild: 1

(eight, nine, nine, seven; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Evening

4-3-4-9, Wild:

(four, three, four, nine; Wild: zero)

Pick 5 Day

7-0-5-2-7, Wild: 1

(seven, zero, five, two, seven; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Evening

7-1-0-0-2, Wild:

(seven, one, zero, zero, two; Wild: zero)

Treasure Hunt

02-05-15-18-21

(two, five, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

0-5-6-8

(zero, five, six, eight)

Numbers Midday

0-1-1-2

(zero, one, one, two)

Wild Money

14-22-29-30-37, Extra: 12

(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-seven; Extra: twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $109,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

25-28-31-32-36, Power-Up: 10

(twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six; Power, Up: ten)

Pick 3 Evening

1-9-9, FB: 3

(one, nine, nine; FB: three)

Pick 3 Midday

0-6-7, FB: 3

(zero, six, seven; FB: three)

Pick 4 Evening

6-9-2-2, FB: 3

(six, nine, two, two; FB: three)

Pick 4 Midday

3-4-7-3, FB: 3

(three, four, seven, three; FB: three)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

1-9-8, Lucky Sum: 18

(one, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Cash 3 Midday

8-1-4, Lucky Sum: 13

(eight, one, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 3 Morning

2-1-9, Lucky Sum: 12

(two, one, nine; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 4 Evening

8-8-3-9, Lucky Sum: 28

(eight, eight, three, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)

Cash 4 Midday

7-4-1-4, Lucky Sum: 16

(seven, four, one, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 4 Morning

0-0-1-9, Lucky Sum: 10

(zero, zero, one, nine; Lucky Sum: ten)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-03-06-07-11-13-14-15-16-17-22-23

(two, three, six, seven, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

01-07-09-10-13-15-16-19-20-21-23-24

(one, seven, nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

02-03-05-06-08-13-14-15-16-18-19-20

(two, three, five, six, eight, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)

Daily 4 Day

2-4-2-8, FIREBALL: 9

(two, four, two, eight; FIREBALL: nine)

Daily 4 Evening

3-8-2-5, FIREBALL: 3

(three, eight, two, five; FIREBALL: three)

Daily 4 Morning

7-3-4-6, FIREBALL: 5

(seven, three, four, six; FIREBALL: five)

Pick 3 Day

1-1-9, FIREBALL: 4

(one, one, nine; FIREBALL: four)

Pick 3 Evening

2-7-7, FIREBALL: 7

(two, seven, seven; FIREBALL: seven)

Pick 3 Morning

4-9-6, FIREBALL:

(four, nine, six; FIREBALL: zero)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

3-8-2, FB: 8

(three, eight, two; FB: eight)

Pick 4 Day

2-9-5-5, FB: 9

(two, nine, five, five; FB: nine)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

01-02-03-05-21-23

(one, two, three, five, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Daily 3

6-2-1

(six, two, one)

Daily 4

6-7-3-5

(six, seven, three, five)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

01-04-07-09-10-11-12-15-16-20-21

(one, four, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

6-6-7

(six, six, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

5-4-2-3

(five, four, two, three)

SuperCash

01-08-22-28-32-34, Doubler: Y

(one, eight, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four; Doubler: Y)

Badger 5

09-11-16-21-31

(nine, eleven, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-one)