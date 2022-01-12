The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

Pick 3

8-6-5

(eight, six, five)

Fantasy 5

07-20-29-32-33

(seven, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three)

The Pick

01-11-15-33-36-38

(one, eleven, fifteen, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Triple Twist

10-16-22-24-35-37

(ten, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

7-9-2

(seven, nine, two)

Cash 3 Midday

0-5-3

(zero, five, three)

Cash 4 Evening

5-1-5-6

(five, one, five, six)

Cash 4 Midday

7-7-8-5

(seven, seven, eight, five)

Natural State Jackpot

05-07-14-18-32

(five, seven, fourteen, eighteen, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $210,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

2-3-5

(two, three, five)

Daily 3 Midday

8-3-9

(eight, three, nine)

Daily 4

0-5-0-0

(zero, five, zero, zero)

Daily Derby

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:44.23

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 44.23)

Fantasy 5

13-19-28-35-38

(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

COLORADO

Pick 3 Midday

4-6-9

(four, six, nine)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

2-0-7, WB: 4

(two, zero, seven; WB: four)

Play4 Day

0-0-6-7, WB:

(zero, zero, six, seven; WB: zero)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

02-09-16-18-22-33

(two, nine, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $194,000

Play 3 Day

4-5-4

(four, five, four)

Play 3 Night

0-6-1

(zero, six, one)

Play 4 Day

5-2-5-9

(five, two, five, nine)

Play 4 Night

5-0-9-5

(five, zero, nine, five)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

0-4

(zero, four)

DC 2 Midday

8-6

(eight, six)

DC 3 Evening

4-5-9

(four, five, nine)

DC 3 Midday

9-9-2

(nine, nine, two)

DC 4 Evening

2-4-6-8

(two, four, six, eight)

DC 4 Midday

0-1-7-2

(zero, one, seven, two)

DC 5 Evening

5-0-4-9-6

(five, zero, four, nine, six)

DC 5 Midday

9-7-5-3-9

(nine, seven, five, three, nine)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

1-7, Fireball: 9

(one, seven; Fireball: nine)

Pick 2 Midday

3-7, Fireball: 2

(three, seven; Fireball: two)

Pick 3 Evening

4-3-2, Fireball: 9

(four, three, two; Fireball: nine)

Pick 3 Midday

9-8-9, Fireball: 2

(nine, eight, nine; Fireball: two)

Pick 4 Evening

4-3-9-8, Fireball: 9

(four, three, nine, eight; Fireball: nine)

Pick 4 Midday

0-3-7-9, Fireball: 2

(zero, three, seven, nine; Fireball: two)

Pick 5 Evening

4-1-0-3-5, Fireball: 9

(four, one, zero, three, five; Fireball: nine)

Pick 5 Midday

4-8-6-3-1, Fireball: 2

(four, eight, six, three, one; Fireball: two)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

9-1-3

(nine, one, three)

Cash 3 Midday

6-6-3

(six, six, three)

Cash 4 Evening

1-0-9-8

(one, zero, nine, eight)

Cash 4 Midday

4-7-2-3

(four, seven, two, three)

Georgia FIVE Evening

2-7-7-4-7

(two, seven, seven, four, seven)

Georgia FIVE Midday

7-1-3-8-3

(seven, one, three, eight, three)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

5-8-4

(five, eight, four)

Pick 4 Day

8-6-4-4

(eight, six, four, four)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

03-20-28-30-42

(three, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $850,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

02-13-15-27-30-35-37-38-40-41-43-46-48-49-54-66-68-73-74-79, BE: 54

(two, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one, forty-three, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-nine; BE: fifty-four)

Daily Three-Midday

7-2-0, SB: 4

(seven, two, zero; SB: four)

Daily Four-Midday

3-1-6-0, SB: 4

(three, one, six, zero; SB: four)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

7-2-0

(seven, two, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

3-1-6-0

(three, one, six, zero)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

4-8-7

(four, eight, seven)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

6-1-8

(six, one, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

3-9-0-0

(three, nine, zero, zero)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

QC-AH-2C-8C-10D

(QC, AH, 2C, 8C, 10D)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

6C-4D-7D-5S-7S

(6C, 4D, 7D, 5S, 7S)

Bonus Match 5

03-23-30-32-38, Bonus: 31

(three, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Bonus: thirty-one)

Pick 3 Evening

3-8-4

(three, eight, four)

Pick 3 Midday

2-6-6

(two, six, six)

Pick 4 Evening

7-3-5-9

(seven, three, five, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

8-3-8-5

(eight, three, eight, five)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

04-18-21-25-26

(four, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six)

Numbers Evening

7-3-3-1

(seven, three, three, one)

Numbers Midday

5-0-9-4

(five, zero, nine, four)

MICHIGAN

Classic Lotto 47

01-15-21-23-27-31

(one, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million

Poker Lotto

JS-5D-6D-4S-8S

(JS, 5D, 6D, 4S, 8S)

Midday Daily 3

5-1-8

(five, one, eight)

Midday Daily 4

3-5-6-3

(three, five, six, three)

Daily 3

0-8-9

(zero, eight, nine)

Daily 4

9-4-1-1

(nine, four, one, one)

Fantasy 5

03-08-18-19-25

(three, eight, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $274,000

Keno

03-07-10-18-27-29-32-36-37-40-45-52-57-60-61-63-64-69-72-74-75-80

(three, seven, ten, eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty, forty-five, fifty-two, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-five, eighty)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

6-2-6

(six, two, six)

Gopher 5

06-15-32-38-39

(six, fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Northstar Cash

09-18-23-24-29

(nine, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

MISSOURI

Lotto

21-23-31-32-37-42

(twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million

Pick 3 Evening

9-4-5

(nine, four, five)

Pick 3 Midday

6-2-8

(six, two, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

5-7-0-1

(five, seven, zero, one)

Pick 4 Midday

6-4-0-5

(six, four, zero, five)

Show Me Cash

08-13-15-29-34

(eight, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $60,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

08-10-30-31, Bonus: 4

(eight, ten, thirty, thirty-one; Bonus: four)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 5, Day: 15, Year: 91

(Month: five; Day: fifteen; Year: ninety-one)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

8-2-3, Fireball: 8

(eight, two, three; Fireball: eight)

Midday Pick 4

6-5-8-2, Fireball: 8

(six, five, eight, two; Fireball: eight)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

4-3-8

(four, three, eight)

Pick 4 Day

7-3-1-2

(seven, three, one, two)

NEW YORK

Take 5 Midday

07-17-24-27-33

(seven, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

Numbers Midday

6-5-3

(six, five, three)

Win 4 Midday

6-8-8-9

(six, eight, eight, nine)

Pick 10

02-10-12-13-18-20-34-42-43-44-45-46-50-51-57-67-68-70-71-78

(two, ten, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-seven, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-eight)

Lotto

08-18-27-29-37-43, Bonus: 59

(eight, eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, forty-three; Bonus: fifty-nine)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

6-5-9, Lucky Sum: 20

(six, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Pick 4 Day

4-4-1-0, Lucky Sum: 9

(four, four, one, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

15-20-28-35-37-38, Kicker: 1-0-2-6-2-8

(fifteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Kicker: one, zero, two, six, two, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Evening

4-5-8

(four, five, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

8-6-8

(eight, six, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

3-5-5-4

(three, five, five, four)

Pick 4 Midday

1-4-5-1

(one, four, five, one)

Pick 5 Evening

3-5-9-5-9

(three, five, nine, five, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

5-9-2-3-3

(five, nine, two, three, three)

Rolling Cash 5

03-12-14-24-34

(three, twelve, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

OREGON

Lucky Lines

01-06-11-14-19-22-26-29

(one, six, eleven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

Pick 4 1PM

5-9-0-0

(five, nine, zero, zero)

Pick 4 4PM

2-0-9-4

(two, zero, nine, four)

Pick 4 7PM

9-3-0-0

(nine, three, zero, zero)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

03-15-21-23-26

(three, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million

Match 6 Lotto

01-02-22-25-39-44

(one, two, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-nine, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $860,000

Pick 2 Day

4-0, Wild: 1

(four, zero; Wild: one)

Pick 2 Evening

9-0, Wild: 8

(nine, zero; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Day

9-7-0, Wild: 1

(nine, seven, zero; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Evening

1-9-8, Wild: 8

(one, nine, eight; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Day

8-2-7-3, Wild: 1

(eight, two, seven, three; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Evening

0-7-4-8, Wild: 8

(zero, seven, four, eight; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Day

8-6-7-9-5, Wild: 1

(eight, six, seven, nine, five; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Evening

2-5-6-0-0, Wild: 8

(two, five, six, zero, zero; Wild: eight)

Treasure Hunt

07-10-12-20-28

(seven, ten, twelve, twenty, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

3-3-5-2

(three, three, five, two)

Numbers Midday

6-4-1-0

(six, four, one, zero)

Wild Money

01-08-15-21-33, Extra: 4

(one, eight, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-three; Extra: four)

Estimated jackpot: $32,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

22-24-28-31-38, Power-Up: 2

(twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

3-1-9, FB: 6

(three, one, nine; FB: six)

Pick 3 Midday

2-4-4, FB: 2

(two, four, four; FB: two)

Pick 4 Evening

9-4-1-2, FB: 6

(nine, four, one, two; FB: six)

Pick 4 Midday

0-0-7-5, FB: 2

(zero, zero, seven, five; FB: two)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

5-4-7, Wild: 6

(five, four, seven; Wild: six)

Cash 3 Midday

9-5-6, Wild: 4

(nine, five, six; Wild: four)

Cash 3 Morning

5-4-9, Wild:

(five, four, nine; Wild: zero)

Cash 4 Evening

0-7-8-3, Wild: 7

(zero, seven, eight, three; Wild: seven)

Cash 4 Midday

3-5-3-3, Wild: 2

(three, five, three, three; Wild: two)

Cash 4 Morning

2-4-8-0, Wild: 6

(two, four, eight, zero; Wild: six)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-04-06-07-08-10-12-16-17-18-19-24

(one, four, six, seven, eight, ten, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-07-08-10-13-14-15-18-19-20-21-24

(one, seven, eight, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

02-03-05-09-11-13-15-16-18-20-22-23

(two, three, five, nine, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Daily 4 Day

8-8-8-1, FIREBALL: 1

(eight, eight, eight, one; FIREBALL: one)

Daily 4 Evening

1-2-1-3, FIREBALL: 4

(one, two, one, three; FIREBALL: four)

Daily 4 Morning

9-7-1-4, FIREBALL: 7

(nine, seven, one, four; FIREBALL: seven)

Pick 3 Day

5-6-5, FIREBALL: 3

(five, six, five; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Evening

2-3-8, FIREBALL: 7

(two, three, eight; FIREBALL: seven)

Pick 3 Morning

4-0-4, FIREBALL: 2

(four, zero, four; FIREBALL: two)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

5-0-9, FB: 3

(five, zero, nine; FB: three)

Pick 4 Day

5-1-2-3, FB: 8

(five, one, two, three; FB: eight)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

2-9-6

(two, nine, six)

Daily 4

8-5-9-3

(eight, five, nine, three)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

01-03-06-07-08-09-10-13-14-16-21

(one, three, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

3-0-5

(three, zero, five)

Pick 4 Midday

8-6-8-1

(eight, six, eight, one)