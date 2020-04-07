Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:

13-14-15-18-19-20-24-27-28-29-33-37-39-44-45-52-56-64-68-70-78-80

(thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-two, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-eight, eighty)