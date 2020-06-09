Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:

01-06-12-18-22-24-25-30-33-38-40-45-46-52-54-56-60-64-66-67-71-72

(one, six, twelve, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-two)