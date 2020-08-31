Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:

03-04-05-12-15-18-26-27-28-36-41-42-47-48-57-60-64-67-73-76-77-78

(three, four, five, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-two, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)