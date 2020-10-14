Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:

15-19-20-21-24-31-32-39-42-46-47-53-58-65-70-72-73-74-77-78-79-80

(fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, seventy-nine, eighty)