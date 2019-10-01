Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 10' game

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Pick 10" game were:

02-03-09-25-27-34-37-39-40-45-48-57-59-61-62-63-65-67-73-80

(two, three, nine, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-three, eighty)