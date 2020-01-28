https://www.sheltonherald.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-10-game-15008953.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 10' game
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Pick 10" game were:
03-09-17-18-20-21-22-33-36-43-47-50-54-58-61-62-63-65-71-76
(three, nine, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-six)
View Comments