Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 10' game

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Pick 10" game were:

03-09-17-18-20-21-22-33-36-43-47-50-54-58-61-62-63-65-71-76

(three, nine, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-six)