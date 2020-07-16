Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

27-47-61-62-69, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 10

(twenty-seven, forty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $87 million

