Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

03-07-10-15-18-20-34-39-40-41-45-48-49-53-55-56-64-67-69-72, BE: 55

(three, seven, ten, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-five, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-two; BE: fifty-five)