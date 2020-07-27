Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

09-10-13-24-33-34-35-43-44-51-52-54-55-58-64-65-67-76-77-78, BE: 77

(nine, ten, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-six, seventy-seven, seventy-eight; BE: seventy-seven)