- CT restaurants still suffering from COVID, new survey shows
- If approved, experts see benefits of COVID kids vaccine in CT
- Who’s eligible for COVID boosters in CT and how do you prove it?
- Suspensions begin Friday for state workers flouting vaccine order
- Four Northeast governors join to stem gun trafficking
- Shelton-based Adam’s House hosts ‘Dancing with the Stars’ benefit
- The coronavirus exacerbated the state’s existing economic and racial inequities, and pandemic recovery continues to be a tale of two Connecticuts as Black and Hispanic residents report lower rates of vaccination and higher rates of housing, food... By Kasturi Pananjady
- The Naugatuck Valley Health District, graded 139 of 148 food establishments with an A. By Brian Gioiele
- After a successful summer concert series, Celebrate Shelton is offering a fall edition, with several musical guests performing at Veterans Memorial Park next month.
- The Downtown Subcommittee was established around 2004-05 at the suggestion of then P&Z Administrator Rick Schultz. By Brian Gioiele
- Pink ribbons are a universal symbol of breast cancer prevention and support and typically worn during Breast Cancer Awareness Month each October. By Brian Gioiele
Latest News
- The past statements were made at a Board of Aldermen meeting in April 1992 and reported on in the Bridgeport Post. By Brian Gioiele
- With a high vaccination rate, the governor expressed confidence that CT will see a smaller wave of infections than the one it weathered last fall and winter. By Peter Yankowski
- The project in total took more than a year to complete, including all the approvals, paperwork, planning, and fundraising needed. By Brian Gioiele
- A man had been searching for five days for his dog and through efforts by the community, he found the pet. By Sandra Diamond Fox
- State unions and workers say staff levels are so short and needs are so great that critical services are going unmet and workers face health crises. By Ken Dixon
Most Popular
- ‘I have matured’: Shelton mayoral candidate apologizes for racist comments 30 years ago
- Hard work results in pair of shut out wins
- Letter: Shelton BOE candidate answers the question - What is a ‘Lady D?’
- Shelton boys soccer blanks SCC foe Hamden
- Shelton’s bravest show breast cancer support with custom pink helmet badges
- Shelton eateries score high marks with health inspectors
- Shelton Eagle Scout brings school courtyard back to life
- The news comes despite Mayor Mark Lauretti’s statement last month that he would not enforce the governor’s order. By Brian Gioiele
- Democrats, Republicans and even Facebook itself agree that Congress needs to update its 25-year-old internet regulations to control social media. By Julia Bergman
- The union, SEIU 1199 New England, said strike notices for Oct. 12 remain in place with two other group home operators, Sunrise and Alternative Services. By Peter Yankowski
- Under a loud overpass, lawmakers stressed the importance on passing a federal physical and human infrastructure bill held up by political stalemate in Washington. By Veronica Del Valle
- PerkinElmer held its annual Impact Day on Sept. 15, with more than 80 employees logging 358 hours of community service. By Brian Gioiele
- One suggestion includes opening doors and windows indoors and setting up a fan to allow air to circulate, according to the CDC. By Peter Yankowski
- Gov. Ned Lamont cited employee computer problems when he said he would delay any suspensions for violating the vaccination or testing mandate. By Ken Dixon and Nicholas Rondinone
- The current forecast for the week shows rain Monday and Tuesday, followed by some days of sun and fall temperatures. By Tara O'Neill
- A state law requiring all backseat passengers in vehicles to wear their seatbelt went into effect on Oct. 1. By Raga Justin
- State and local police are also upping their enforcement of the distracted driving law, a Department of Transportation official said. By Liz Hardaway