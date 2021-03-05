$1.5M federal grant to help West Virginia businesses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A $1.5 million federal grant will help set up an emergency loan fund for businesses in West Virginia affected by the pandemic, the state's U.S. senators announced on Thursday.

The grant was awarded to National Capital Investment Fund, Inc. in Charles Town and came from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, a news release from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin said. The money will help the group launch an Emergency Response Loan Fund and expand technical assistance services for struggling businesses.