1/6 takeaways: Record for history and 'roadmap to justice'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee set out to compile a public record for history of the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, but its final report has become so much more — a "roadmap to justice," as Americans come to terms with Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
The panel unanimously made four criminal referrals Monday against Trump for his role in the “multi-part conspiracy,” that started with his false claims of a stolen election and ended in the mob siege of the Capitol. It's sending the recommendations to the Justice Department, which is already conducting its own probe.