1 arrested, 1 wanted in fatal race on Alabama interstate

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) — One driver was arrested and a second driver is wanted on a manslaughter charge stemming from a race on an Alabama interstate that ended in a fatal crash.

Kevin Lamar King, 27, was booked into jail Monday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a news release. The driver in the other vehicle, Keanjra Lashai Maddox, 22, also faces a manslaughter charge in the crash but has not been arrested.

Octavia Nicole Johnson, 20, was a passenger in Maddox's vehicle, wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle in the March 9 wreck, state troopers said. King crashed into the back of Maddox's vehicle during the race, sending both cars down a ravine.

Johnson was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour later, just a day before her 21st birthday, AL.com reported.

State troopers asked anyone with information leading to Maddox's arrest to contact the agency.

King bonded out of the Jefferson County Jail on Tuesday, news outlets reported. It's unclear whether King or Maddox had attorneys who could speak for them.