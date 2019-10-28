1 dead, 1 injured in e-scooter, car crash in downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities have reported one person died and another was injured in a crash involving a vehicle and an electric scooter.

Boise Police Department says the crash occurred in downtown Boise after 8 p.m. Sunday.

An Ada County emergency dispatcher confirmed the crash was between a car and scooter. Initial reports indicated two people were on the scooter.

Authorities say the injured person was transported to a Boise hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not identified the person who died.

Authorities say the circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear.

Authorities say the intersection remained closed Sunday night as police continued to investigate.