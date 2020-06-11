1 dead, 2 injured in park shooting, second death in days

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — For the second time in two days, gunfire claimed another life in a park in a Cincinnati suburb, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

One person was gunned down and two others sustained injuries that were not considered life threatening Wednesday night in Liberty Park, authorities said.

Authorities have not released the name of the dead person.

The violence came after Khalic Milton, 25, of Cincinnati, was found shot multiple times Tuesday night. His body was near the scene of Wednesday's shooting.

Milton was lured to the site in a plot to steal his car, authorities said.

Two suspects were facing charges in his death and police were seeking a third suspect.

Officials do not believe the shootings were related.