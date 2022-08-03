1 dead in Legionnaires' disease outbreak in California

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — A Legionnaires' disease outbreak in California's wine country has caused one death and nearly a dozen hospitalizations since mid-July, and public health officials have found one possible source of the bacteria that causes the illness, authorities said Wednesday.
High levels of Legionella bacteria were found in a water sample taken from a cooling tower at Embassy Suites Napa Valley, although none of those who were sickened had visited or stayed at the hotel, according to a Napa County statement.