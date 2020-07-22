1 found dead in Shoreham house fire

SHOREHAM, Vt. (AP) — One person has been found dead in a house fire in Shoreham, Vermont State Police said.

Firefighters responded after motorists reported hearing a loud explosion around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, police said. Crews arrived to find a fire inside the home, WPTZ-TV reported.

A body was recovered from the debris. An autopsy will be performed. Anyone with information is asked to contract fire investigator Detective Sgt. Todd Ambroz of the Vermont State Police.