1 hospitalized after Shelton crash on Route 110

One of the vehicles involved in the crash on Route 110 in Shelton, Conn., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. One of the vehicles involved in the crash on Route 110 in Shelton, Conn., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Photo: Contributed Photo / Shelton Police Department Photo: Contributed Photo / Shelton Police Department Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close 1 hospitalized after Shelton crash on Route 110 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — A major collision that sent one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon is expected to cause an extended closure of part of Route 110 in Shelton, officials said.

Shelton Fire Chief Francis Jones said emergency responders were dispatched for a crash between a car and a propane truck. The crash happened around noon at the intersection of Leavenworth Road — Route 110 — and Indian Wells Road.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reported that a pole and wires were knocked down in the crash. Jones confirmed that the propane truck struck the utility pole after the vehicles collided.

One occupant of the car had to be extricated by firefighters, Jones said. Police said the person’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Route 110 will remain closed between Howe Avenue and Wheeler Street until the site is cleared and repairs are made.

Police said the crash was on an “S” curve on Route 110.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours Saturday, according to police, as crews wait to have a crane and flatbed brought in to remove the propane truck.

Then, once the truck is removed, police said, the road will remain closed as United Illuminating crews work to replace the pole knocked down in the crash.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area until the area has been cleared.

Staff writer Brian Gioiele contributed to this story.