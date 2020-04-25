1 killed, 1 wounded in New York City shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — One man was killed and another man was wounded in an apparent gun fight in New York City early Saturday, police said.

Giovanni Otho, 30, was shot in the torso and died at a hospital, police said. The other man, 26, is hospitalized in stable condition with wounds to his left foot and right elbow.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in Harlem in the area of 143rd Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. and Malcolm X boulevards.

No arrests have been made.