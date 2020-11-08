1 killed, 2 hurt in Boston shooting

Boston police continue to investigate a triple shooting that left one man dead and two others injured.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire in the city's Jamaica Plain neighborhood at about 11 p.m. Friday found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a statement.

Two were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening. The third victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

During transport to the hospital, officers found a gun hidden inside the boot of one of the surviving victims. Kelvin Pimentel, 28, faces charges including carrying a loaded firearm without a license, police said. An arraignment date was not announced.

He was in custody and it could not be determined if he had an attorney.

The names of the other two victims were not released.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police.