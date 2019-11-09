1 killed, another seriously injured in crash

CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) — One person has died and another has been seriously injured in a car crash in Connecticut.

Police in Cheshire say the crash happened Friday at around noon on Route 70.

It's not clear how the crash occurred but officials say both drivers needed to be extricated from their vehicles.

One of the drivers died at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury.

The other operator suffered significant injuries and was also taken to the hospital. That driver is expected to recover.

A child in a safety seat in one of the vehicles also suffered minor injuries.

Police haven't released the names of anyone involved in the crash and it's not clear if charges have been filed.

The accident remains under investigation.