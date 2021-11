WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — One man died and another person was critically wounded in a shooting in north Wichita, police there said.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. Monday in an area several blocks east of the Little Arkansas River, police said. Officers called to the scene entered an apartment, where they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound who was not breathing. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. Police did not immediately release his name.