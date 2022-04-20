1 of 2 charged in Kansas evidence room theft gets probation

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — One of two former Sedgwick County sheriff’s employees accused of stealing cash, drugs and weapons from the department’s evidence unit has been sentenced to a suspended jail term and one year of probation.

Marc Gordon, 47, was sentenced after pleading guilty earlier this month to one count of official misconduct and three counts of theft, all misdemeanors, the Wichita Eagle reported. He was sentenced to a year in jail, which was immediately suspended, and placed on probation for a year. Gordon would be subject to having the jail term reinstated if he fails to abide by the terms of his probation.