1 person dead after fire at Hannibal apartment complex

HANNIBAL, Mo. (AP) — A cigarette is blamed for a fire at a northeast Missouri public housing complex that killed one person.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reports that the fire broke out early Saturday at the Hannibal Housing Authority High Rise Apartments near downtown. The victim's name has not been released. No one else was hurt.

Fire officials say the blaze was determined to be an accident caused by smoking. The fire was contained to one room.

Hannibal, with about 17,500 residents, is about 120 miles north of St. Louis.

