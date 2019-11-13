1 person injured in central Iowa mobile home fire

GILMAN, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in central Iowa say at least one person was injured in a mobile home fire.

Firetrucks were sent to the home in Gilman around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Fire Chief Randy Mommer told station KCCI that the injured person was being treated and likely would be sent to an Iowa City hospital.

The fire cause is being investigated.

