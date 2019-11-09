1 woman dies, another injured after falling down bar steps

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman has died and a Connecticut woman has been injured after falling down a set of stairs at a bar.

Westerly police say the incident happened at Hill Top Cafe sometime before 9 p.m. Friday.

They say the two women, both 31 years old, fell down the concrete steps leading to the basement while trying to go outside for a cigarette.

The Westerly, Rhode Island woman was sent to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where she died.

The other woman, from Mystic, Connecticut, was taken to Westerly Hospital and has since been released.

Police haven't released the names of the women. The incident remains under investigation.