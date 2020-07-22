10-year-old boy killed at apartment filled with kids

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A 10-year-old boy who was among a group of children was shot and killed Wednesday at a suburban Detroit apartment, police said.

Police in Warren don't believe it was an intentional shooting but were still investigating.

“We’re not sure why the kids were there. There was no supervision," said Bill Dwyer, police commissioner. "I don’t know if they were there to party but as our investigation furthers, we’ll be really able to determine exactly what was transpiring at the apartment.”

There were about 10 minors in the apartment, ages 10 to 17, Dwyer told FOX 2 Detroit.

“This is a true tragedy,” Dwyer said.