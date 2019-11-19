100 turns out to be Lucke’s number

Crosby Commons celebrated its latest centennial birthday - bringing a grand total of those enjoying their 100th to five this year alone at the Shelton location.

Ada Wellock Lucke turned 100 on Oct. 23, celebrating her special day with visits from family members, cake with staff and fellow residents, and private parties that continued throughout that week. She even received a special gift and birthday greetings from current students at Central High School in Bridgeport.

Lucke, the daughter of Julie and Robert Wellock, is the oldest of three children. She was born and raised in Bridgeport, attending Bridgeport public schools. She graduated from Central High School in 1936. She worked many years in her family’s business — Bob Wellock’s Confectionery store on Madison Avenue, Bridgeport.

Lucke said she spent her years living by her father’s motto, “The customer is always right.”

Lucke met her husband later in life, married and became stepmother to two sons, Arthur and George. The couple was married more than 30 years before he died. Lucke said she feels blessed to have so many family members, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in her life.

When asked “what was the most impressive invention you have witnessed through the last 100 years?” Lucke responded, “there are two — the TV and the washing machine. Both were very impressive.”