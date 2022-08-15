$100K reward offered in slaying of North Carolina deputy

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Travis Long/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Show More Show Less 3 of 3





RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A $100,000 reward is being offered in the case of a sheriff’s deputy found fatally shot along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina last week.

“Horrified” by a string of shootings that have injured and killed several deputies in the state in recent weeks, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association announced the reward Monday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the killing of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd. The 48-year-old K-9 officer had been with the office for 13 years. Byrd joined the sheriff’s office as a detention officer in 2009 and was sworn in as a deputy in 2018, according to the sheriff’s office.