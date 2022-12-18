11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight

HONOLULU (AP) — Eleven people on a flight from Phoenix Sunday suffered serious injuries after the plane encountered severe turbulence about 30 minutes outside Honolulu, an emergency response agency said.

A statement from Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a call came in shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday. The statement said that responders treated 36 patients. Of those, 20 patients were transported for further medical treatment. Eleven people were in serious condition and nine were in stable condition, the agency said in the statement.