14 hurt, including 3 children, in Chicago Halloween shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — As many as 14 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood on Halloween night, Chicago police said.

According to WLS-TV, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said there were three juvenile victims: a 3-year-old, an 11-year-old and a teenager who may be 13 years old. The rest of the victims were adults who ranged in age from their 30s to their 50s. Additionally, one person was struck by a car. The Chicago Fire Department said it had sent at least 10 ambulances to the scene.