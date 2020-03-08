14-year-old killed, other injured in DeKalb County car crash

AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — A 14-year-old died and two other teenagers were injured in a vehicle crash Saturday evening in northeastern Indiana, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on County Road 59, according to the DeKalb County sheriff's office. The car was traveling north when it ran off the road. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which hit a concrete sign and flipped over, WANE-TV reported.

The 14-year-old was a passenger in the front seat. The driver was a 16-year-old who suffered a collapsed lung and shoulder injury. The 15-year-old backseat passenger suffered scratches, according to authorities.

The crash remained under investigation. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash and said everyone was wearing seat belts.