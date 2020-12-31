145 employees at Costco near Yakima positive for COVID-19

Ted S. Warren/AP Photo

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Health officials said this week that 145 workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at a Costco store near Yakima, but the store remains open while the Yakima Health District investigates.

Infected workers are in quarantine, the store in Union Gap is conducting sitewide testing and more cases are expected to be reported, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported. The heath district said in news release it will continue to monitor the outbreak that started before Christmas, when 68 workers tested positive for the virus.