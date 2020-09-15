15 alleged gang members charged with selling drugs, guns

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — At least 15 suspected gang members have been charged with trafficking drugs and firearms in the San Francisco Bay Area where they used the parking lot of a strip mall for numerous transactions, federal officials announced Tuesday.

The alleged Sureño gang members used a mall in Concord to sell methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and firearms. Some of the suspects described the operation to undercover officers as a “one-stop shop” for guns and drugs, U.S. Attorney David Anderson said in a news release.

Authorities served 34 search warrants across the Bay Area in recent weeks and seized illegal drugs and 42 guns, he said.

Of the fifteen defendants charged federally, eight were arrested Thursday. Five others were already in state custody. The whereabouts of the remaining two are unknown, Anderson said.