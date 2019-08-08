15-year-old dies after Indiana off-road vehicle accident

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy has died after an accident involving an off-road vehicle in central Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the boy was riding the vehicle near his home in Madison County and his parents found him unresponsive near the machine on Wednesday evening.

The Herald Bulletin reports the Madison County coroner identified the boy as Levi Branden Crusmire II and said he died of blunt force trauma to the head.

The newspaper says the teen was a sophomore at Anderson High School. The DNR says there were no witnesses to the accident and investigators are trying to determine what happened.