16-year-old arrested in fatal stabbing of Connecticut teen

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — A 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday on charges of stabbing another teenager to death and wounding three others in Connecticut over the weekend, police said.

The 16-year-old, whose name was not released, is charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old James McGrath during a fight in Shelton late Saturday night, Shelton police said in a news release. The teen is also charged with three counts of assault for injuries to three other youths who were hospitalized after the altercation.