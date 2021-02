AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas reported 164 more deaths Friday from the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to plummet.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the state's COVID-19 deaths totaled 42,739. The state's confirmed and probable coronavirus cases rose by 8,1037,332 to 2,640,209. An estimated 161,316 of those cases were active Saturday, 88,917 fewer than on Friday, officials said.