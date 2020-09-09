17 coronavirus fatalities added to Indiana's death toll

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials added 17 more coronavirus-related deaths to the state’s toll on Wednesday as updated statewide COVID-19 risk ratings listed most counties with minimal or moderate virus spread.

Indiana’s newly recorded fatalities raise the state’s death toll to 3,397, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus cases, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The new deaths occurred over the past week.

The health department released its first county-by-county risk map last week and the updated version showed slight improvement across the state. Martin County in rural southwestern Indiana, which was the only county with a highest-risk red rating last week, improved to the orange rating of moderate to high spread.

It is among seven counties with the orange rating — the same number as a week earlier. Those include Bloomington’s Monroe County, Muncie’s Delaware County and Terre Haute’s Vigo County.

The remaining 85 counties received yellow or blue ratings based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents and the percentage of tests confirming COVID-19 infections.

Gov. Eric Holcomb was scheduled to discuss the state’s coronavirus response during a Wednesday afternoon briefing.