ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for an 18-year-old Chicago man in the fatal shooting of a man and wounding of a girl at a suburban Chicago shopping mall.

Rosemont police said the 18-year-old is suspected in the Friday night shooting that killed 20-year-old Joel Valdes at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, just northwest of the city.