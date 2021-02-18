2 Belarusian journalists sent to prison for covering protest

AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A court in Belarus on Thursday sent two female journalists to prison for years on charges of violating public order after they covered a protest against the nation's authoritarian president.

The court in the Belarusian capital of Minsk handed two-year sentences to Katsiaryna Andreyeva and Daria Chultsova of the Belsat TV channel. They were arrested in November while doing live coverage of a protest in Minsk and charged with “organizing actions rudely violating public order,” accusations they have denied.